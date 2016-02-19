@qu:Accessible to students, researchers, and instructors, this work would be valuable both for a university course in discrete optimization and as a reference book. The references are good and up to date. @source:--COMPUTING REVIEWS @qu:The book is cleary and beautifully written. It is a very useful reference on the subject and can be used as an advanced graduate text for courses in combinatorial or discrete optimization. @source:--MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS @qu:I can unreservedly recommend this book to any lecturer preparing a course building on an introductory course on basic linear and network programming. It finds its deserved place next to my favorite textbooks on linear, integer, and combinatorial optimization. @source:--Uwe Zimmermann @qu:In a single volume, they succeed in covering most of the important basic and advanced material. I can unreservedly recommend this book to any lecturer preparing a course building on an introductory course on basic linear and network programming. The book's strength lies in its succinct introductions to the valuable ideas that are treated more verbosely in the specialized books. It finds its deserved place next to my favorite textbooks on linear, integer, and combinatorial optimization. @source:--SIAM REVIEW