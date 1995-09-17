Discrete Mathematics
- Logic - Introduction Truth tables Conditional propositions Quantifiers Types of proof Mathematical induction Project Summary
2. Sets - Introduction Operations on sets De Morgan's Laws Power sets Inclusion-exclusion Products and partitions Finite and infinite Paradoxes Projects Summary
3. Relations and Functions - Relations Equivalence relations Partial orders Diagrams of relations Functions One-one and onto Composition of functions The inverse of a function The pigeonhole principle Projects Summary
4. Combinatorics - History Sum and product Premutations and combinations Pascal's triangle The binominal theorem Multinominals and rearrangements Projects Summary
5. Probability - Introduction Equally likely outcomes Experiments with outcomes which are not equally likely The sample space, outcomes and events Conditional probability, independence and Bayes' theorem Projects Summary
6. Graphs - Introduction Definitions and examples Representations of graphs and graph isomorphism Paths, cycles and connectivity Trees Hamiltonian and Eulerian graphs Planar graphs Graph colouring Projects Summary.
As an introduction to discrete mathematics, this text provides a straightforward overview of the range of mathematical techniques available to students. Assuming very little prior knowledge, and with the minimum of technical complication, it gives an account of the foundations of modern mathematics: logic; sets; relations and functions. It then develops these ideas in the context of three particular topics: combinatorics (the mathematics of counting); probability (the mathematics of chance) and graph theory (the mathematics of connections in networks).
Worked examples and graded exercises are used throughout to develop ideas and concepts. The format of this book is such that it can be easily used as the basis for a complete modular course in discrete mathematics.
First and second year undergraduate mathematicians. Also suitable for first year undergraduates in engineering, computer science and physical science
Amanda Chetwynd Author
University of Lancaster, UK
Peter Diggle Author
University of Lancaster, UK