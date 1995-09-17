Discrete Mathematics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340610473, 9780080928609

Discrete Mathematics

1st Edition

Authors: Amanda Chetwynd Peter Diggle
eBook ISBN: 9780080928609
Paperback ISBN: 9780340610473
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th September 1995
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

  1. Logic - Introduction Truth tables Conditional propositions Quantifiers Types of proof Mathematical induction Project Summary
    2. Sets - Introduction     Operations on sets De Morgan's Laws Power sets Inclusion-exclusion Products and partitions Finite and infinite Paradoxes Projects Summary
    3. Relations and Functions - Relations Equivalence relations Partial orders Diagrams of relations Functions One-one and onto Composition of functions The inverse of a function The pigeonhole principle Projects Summary
    4. Combinatorics - History Sum and product Premutations and combinations Pascal's triangle The binominal theorem Multinominals and rearrangements Projects Summary
    5. Probability - Introduction     Equally likely outcomes Experiments with outcomes which are not equally likely The sample space, outcomes and events Conditional probability, independence and Bayes' theorem Projects Summary
    6. Graphs - Introduction     Definitions and examples Representations of graphs and graph isomorphism Paths, cycles and connectivity Trees Hamiltonian and Eulerian graphs Planar graphs Graph colouring Projects Summary.

Description

As an introduction to discrete mathematics, this text provides a straightforward overview of the range of mathematical techniques available to students. Assuming very little prior knowledge, and with the minimum of technical complication, it gives an account of the foundations of modern mathematics: logic; sets; relations and functions. It then develops these ideas in the context of three particular topics: combinatorics (the mathematics of counting); probability (the mathematics of chance) and graph theory (the mathematics of connections in networks).

Worked examples and graded exercises are used throughout to develop ideas and concepts. The format of this book is such that it can be easily used as the basis for a complete modular course in discrete mathematics.

Readership

First and second year undergraduate mathematicians. Also suitable for first year undergraduates in engineering, computer science and physical science

About the Authors

Amanda Chetwynd Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Lancaster, UK

Peter Diggle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Lancaster, UK

