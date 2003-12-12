Discrete Mathematics with Applications
1st Edition
This approachable text studies discrete objects and the relationsips that bind them. It helps students understand and apply the power of discrete math to digital computer systems and other modern applications. It provides excellent preparation for courses in linear algebra, number theory, and modern/abstract algebra and for computer science courses in data structures, algorithms, programming languages, compilers, databases, and computation.
- Covers all recommended topics in a self-contained, comprehensive, and understandable format for students and new professionals
- Emphasizes problem-solving techniques, pattern recognition, conjecturing, induction, applications of varying nature, proof techniques, algorithm development and correctness, and numeric computations
- Weaves numerous applications into the text
- Helps students learn by doing with a wealth of examples and exercises:
- 560 examples worked out in detail
- More than 3,700 exercises
- More than 150 computer assignments
- More than 600 writing projects
- Includes chapter summaries of important vocabulary, formulas, and properties, plus the chapter review exercises
- Features interesting anecdotes and biographies of 60 mathematicians and computer scientists
- Instructor's Manual available for adopters
- Student Solutions Manual available separately for purchase (ISBN: 0124211828)
Students majoring in computer science, electrical engineering, or mathematics taking a one or two-semester course at the sophomore/junior level; professionals interested in learning more about the modern applications for discrete mathematics
Preface: A Word to the Student; 1. The Language of Logic; 2. The Language of Sets; 3. Functions and Matrices; 4. Induction and Algorithms; 5. Recursion; 6. Combinatorics and Discrete Probability; 7. Relations; 8. Graphs; 9. Trees; 10. Digraphs; 11. Formal Languages and Finite-State Machines; 12. Boolean Algebra and Combinatorial Circuits; Appendix; Bibliography; Solutions to Odd Numbered Exercises; Index.
- No. of pages:
- 1042
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 12th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477343
Thomas Koshy
Framingham State University, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
"A good source of topics for discrete mathematics, and many topics are covered in very good breadth and depth.", H.K. Dai, Oklahoma State University "This text is better than the current one that I am using in the sense that it has been written in a less pure mathematics text style, which will be much more receivable for the student outside of mathematical major. The plenty of exercises provided allow instructor to have more flexibility to choose. The author's easy going but interesting writing style will certainly make instructor's job easier.", Nan Jiang, University of San Diego.