Discrete Cosine Transform
1st Edition
Algorithms, Advantages, Applications
Description
This is the first comprehensive treatment of the theoretical aspects of the discrete cosine transform (DCT), which is being recommended by various standards organizations, such as the CCITT, ISO etc., as the primary compression tool in digital image coding. The main purpose of the book is to provide a complete source for the user of this signal processing tool, where both the basics and the applications are detailed. An extensive bibliography covers both the theory and applications of the DCT. The novice will find the book useful in its self-contained treatment of the theory of the DCT, the detailed description of various algorithms supported by computer programs and the range of possible applications, including codecs used for teleconferencing, videophone, progressive image transmission, and broadcast TV. The more advanced user will appreciate the extensive references. Tables describing ASIC VLSI chips for implementing DCT, and motion estimation and details on image compression boards are also provided.
Readership
Engineers in industry and research labs interested in bandwidth compression (image coding); faculty in electrical engineering, computer engineering and mathematics departments; and students in these areas.
Table of Contents
Discrete Cosine Transform. Definitions and General Properties. DCT and Its Relations to the Karhunen-Loeve Transform. Fast Algorithms for DCT-II. Two Dimensional DCT Algorithms. Performance of the DCT. Applications of the DCT. Appendices. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925349
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125802031
About the Author
K. Rao
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Electrical Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington
P. Yip
Affiliations and Expertise
McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada