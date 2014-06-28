Discrete Cosine Transform - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125802031, 9780080925349

Discrete Cosine Transform

1st Edition

Algorithms, Advantages, Applications

Authors: K. Rao P. Yip
eBook ISBN: 9780080925349
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125802031
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 512
Description

This is the first comprehensive treatment of the theoretical aspects of the discrete cosine transform (DCT), which is being recommended by various standards organizations, such as the CCITT, ISO etc., as the primary compression tool in digital image coding. The main purpose of the book is to provide a complete source for the user of this signal processing tool, where both the basics and the applications are detailed. An extensive bibliography covers both the theory and applications of the DCT. The novice will find the book useful in its self-contained treatment of the theory of the DCT, the detailed description of various algorithms supported by computer programs and the range of possible applications, including codecs used for teleconferencing, videophone, progressive image transmission, and broadcast TV. The more advanced user will appreciate the extensive references. Tables describing ASIC VLSI chips for implementing DCT, and motion estimation and details on image compression boards are also provided.

Readership

Engineers in industry and research labs interested in bandwidth compression (image coding); faculty in electrical engineering, computer engineering and mathematics departments; and students in these areas.

Table of Contents

Discrete Cosine Transform. Definitions and General Properties. DCT and Its Relations to the Karhunen-Loeve Transform. Fast Algorithms for DCT-II. Two Dimensional DCT Algorithms. Performance of the DCT. Applications of the DCT. Appendices. References. Index.

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925349
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125802031

About the Author

K. Rao

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Electrical Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington

P. Yip

Affiliations and Expertise

McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

