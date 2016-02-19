Discovery of Novel Natural Products with Therapeutic Potential - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750690034, 9781483292137

Discovery of Novel Natural Products with Therapeutic Potential

1st Edition

Editors: Vincent P. Gullo
eBook ISBN: 9781483292137
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 29th November 1993
Page Count: 544
Although science has discovered effective drugs for many of the diseases that afflict mankind, many human health problems remain untreatable. The search for novel therapeutic agents is always ongoing. This book will describe some of the diverse sources of natural products, such as terrestrial and marine environments; and will review how research has increased knowledge of biological systems and human disease, leading to the design of targeted asssays, amenable to high volume screening.

Undergraduate environmental engineering students.

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483292137

Vincent P. Gullo

