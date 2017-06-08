Discovery and Development of Neuroprotective Agents from Natural Products
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Natural Products as a source of neuroprotective agents for Parkinson’s Disease
2. Discovery of neuroprotective antioxidants for the management of ischemic brain stroke
3. Discovery of biophenols for application in Alzheimer’s Disease
4. Identification and Development of Naturally Occurring Anti-Inflammatory Steroid Analogues for Neuroprotection
5. Neuroprotective plant alkaloids: structure activity and synthetic analogues
6. Coumarin-based molecules as suitable models for developing new neuroprotective agents through structural modification
7. Phytochemistry and Pharmacology of Lycium barbarum L. and Schisandra chinensis (Turcz.) Baill" or "Neuroprotective phytochemicals of Lycium barbarum L. and Schisandra chinensis (Turcz.) Baill"
8. Neuroactive Components of Culinary and Medicinal Mushrooms with Potential to Mitigate Age Related Neurodegenerative Diseases
Description
Discovery and Development of Neuroprotective Agents from Natural Products draws together global research on medicinal agents from natural sources as starting points for the design of neuroprotective drugs. From the prediction of promising leads and identification of active agents to the extraction of complex molecules, the book explores a range of important topics to support the development of safer, more economical therapeutics for these increasingly prevalent diseases.
Beginning with an overview of current developments in the field, the book goes on to explore the identification, extraction and phytochemistry of such neuroprotective agents as antioxidants, biophenols and naturally occurring anti-inflammatory steroid analogues. Specific natural sources of bioactive agents are reviewed, and the development of these agents into therapeutics for a number of specific neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and ischemic brain stroke, are discussed.
Combining the expertise of specialists from around the world, this in the Natural Products Drug Discovery series aims to support and encourage researchers in the investigation of natural sources as starting points for the development of standardized, safe and effective neuroprotective drugs.
Key Features
- Features chapters written by active researchers and leading global experts deeply engaged in the research field of natural product chemistry for drug discovery
- Includes comprehensive coverage of cutting-edge research advances in the design of drugs from natural products targeted at different kinds of neurodegenerative diseases
- Offers a practical review of identification, isolation and extraction techniques to support medicinal chemists in the lab
Readership
Medicinal chemists working on drugs from natural sources or neuroprotective drugs in both academic and commercial settings, as well as phytochemists, pharmaceutical scientists, combinatorial chemists and biochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 8th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097694
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095935
Reviews
"The book should appeal to a broad audience with diverse backgrounds including chemistry, biology, pharmacy, and medicine. It can also be a valuable resource for researchers, academicians, and graduate students. In addition to enjoying the book’s content, its readers will probably be able to identify viable research directions for the discovery and development of new and promising neuroprotective agents." --Ehab A. Abourashed, Journal of Natural Products Chemistry, Aug 2018
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Goutam Brahmachari Editor
Goutam Brahmachari is a professor of organic chemistry at Visva-Bharati, India, and teaches courses in organic chemistry, natural products chemistry, synthetic organic chemistry, and physical methods in organic chemistry. In addition to over 20 years of teaching and research experience, he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a Who’s Who in the World Listee, and a recipient of Academic Brilliance Award (2015) for Excellence in Research and the Dr. Kalam Best Teaching Faculty Award (2017). Prof. Brahmachari serves as journal referee, editor-in-chief, associate editor, guest editor, and Editorial Advisory Board Member for several international journals, book publishers, and research funding agencies. He currently has 200 publications in the fields of organic and medicinal chemistry, including 22 books and over 40 book chapters, published by internationally reputed publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor of Organic Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Visva-Bharati (a Central University), Santiniketan, West Bengal, India