Discovery and Development of Anti-inflammatory Agents from Natural Products
1. Discovery and Development of Anti-Inflammatory Agents from Natural Products: An Overview
2. Curcumin: Current evidences of its therapeutic potential as a lead candidate for anti-inflammatory drugs: An overview
3. Anti-inflammatory efficacy of some potentially bio-active compounds against rheumatoid arthritis
4. Natural anti-inflammatory agents for the management of osteoarthritis
5. Portrait on synthesis of some potent anti-inflammatory natural products
6. Recent developments on the anti-inflammatory potential of sesquiterpene lactones and their semisynthetic analogs
7. Hesperetin and Naringenin: Protective Effects against Metabolic Syndrome-Associated Inflammation
8. Therapeutic implications of anti-inflammatory natural products in Alzheimer’s disease
9. Anti-inflammatory effects of probiotics
10. 6-Gingerol: A Therapeutically Potent Lead Candidate in Anti-inflammatory Drug Discovery
Discovery and Development of Anti-inflammatory Agents from Natural Products, the latest volume in the Natural Product Drug Discovery series, presents cutting-edge research advances in the field of bioactive natural products and natural drug formulations, with this volume focusing on molecules of natural origin and their synthetic analogues that have the potential to act against the pathogens responsible for inflammatory diseases. All aspects of each are covered, including isolations and structure elucidations, in vitro and in vivo biological activity, synthetic optimization, investigations of pharmacodynamics and kinetics, and the structure-activity relationships of anti-inflammatory natural products.
Written by active researchers and leading experts, this book brings together an overview of current discoveries and trends in this field. It will be a valuable resource for researchers working to discover promising leads for the development of pharmaceuticals in the prevention and treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.
- Features contributions from active researchers and leading experts working in medicinal natural products and herbal formulations
- Includes recent, cutting-edge advances on medicinal natural products, along with preventative therapies for different kinds of inflammation-directed diseases
- Offers an authoritative source of information on the industrial application of natural products for medicinal purposes
Chemists, Biochemists, Synthetic chemists, Phytochemists, Medicinal chemists, Combinatorial Chemists, Pharmacologists
332
- 332
English
- English
© Elsevier 2020
- © Elsevier 2020
26th July 2019
- 26th July 2019
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780128169926
- 9780128169926
Goutam Brahmachari is a professor of organic chemistry at Visva-Bharati, India, and teaches courses in organic chemistry, natural products chemistry, synthetic organic chemistry, and physical methods in organic chemistry. In addition to over 20 years of teaching and research experience, he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a Who’s Who in the World Listee, and a recipient of Academic Brilliance Award (2015) for Excellence in Research and the Dr. Kalam Best Teaching Faculty Award (2017). Prof. Brahmachari serves as journal referee, editor-in-chief, associate editor, guest editor, and Editorial Advisory Board Member for several international journals, book publishers, and research funding agencies. He currently has 200 publications in the fields of organic and medicinal chemistry, including 22 books and over 40 book chapters, published by internationally reputed publishers.
Full Professor of Organic Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Visva-Bharati (a Central University), Santiniketan, West Bengal, India