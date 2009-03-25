Disasters and Public Health
1st Edition
Planning and Response
Description
From the San Diego wildfires to multi-drug-resistant strains of bacteria, communities are facing an ever-growing list of potential disasters. Some events, like pandemic flu or anthrax attacks, are public health emergencies first and foremost. Hurricane Katrina taught us, however, that lack of planning for the frail, elderly, and impoverished population can turn a natural disaster into a healthcare nightmare and lead to needless death and suffering. Emergency managers and public health professionals must integrate their prevention and response efforts to serve their communities most effectively.
The structure of each chapter offers an innovative approach to organizing key information:
1. Case Study or Historical Example
2. Disaster-specific Terms Defined
3. Disaster Description
4. Health Threat (Morbidity and Mortality)
5. Prevention
6. Immediate Actions
7. Recovery or Managing the Aftermath
8. Summary
Disasters and Public Health is a crucial tool in planning for and responding to the health impact of any crisis situation. Bruce Clements served over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard as a Public Health Officer and a Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Warfare Defense Instructor, a Hazardous Materials Specialist with an Urban Search and Rescue Team, and as a Safety Officer with a Disaster Medical Assistance Team. He also served as the Public Health Preparedness Director of Missouri in 2006, when the state experienced a record number of disaster declarations. Throughout his years of experience, he frequently needed to track down a variety of references to quickly understand what was needed for an effective public health response in various situations. He has researched and compiled this information on the health impact of a wide range of disasters into one quick reference. Emergency managers can also no longer afford to be surprised by the next crisis that erupts. This book guides planners in both disciplines in preventing tragedies by most effectively preparing and responding when disaster strikes.
Key Features
- Prevent or respond to disasters from terrorism to pandemic flu
- Examine the critical intersection of emergency management and public health
- Benefit from the author's years of experience in emergency response
Readership
Emergency managers, public health professionals, emergency services professionals
Table of Contents
1. General Public Health Preparedness
2. Bioterrorism
3. Bombings and Explosions
4. Chemical Disasters
5. Earthquakes
6. Floods
7. Heatwaves
8. Hurricanes
9. Nuclear and Radiological Disasters
10. Pandemic Influenza
11. Thunderstorms and Tornadoes
12. Volcanoes
13. Wildfires
14. Winter Storms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 25th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080886015
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856176125
About the Author
Bruce Clements
Bruce Clements serves as the Preparedness Director at the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). He previously held the equivalent position for the State of Missouri. In this capacity, he provides leadership and oversight for public health preparedness programs and related legislative initiatives in Texas. These efforts combine the disciplines of public health, clinical medicine, emergency management, and public administration to build a state wide public health and medical emergency response infrastructure. In addition, he manages federal public health and healthcare system preparedness grants and provides direction for state wide preparedness activities including preparedness planning, training, and exercises. He also serves as a Commissioner for the Texas Commission on State Emergency Communications representing the Department of State Health Services and providing oversight of the state wide 9-1-1 Call Centers and Poison Control Programs. He has current Adjunct Instructor appointments at the Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, College of Medicine (Round Rock, TX); Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, School of Rural Public Health, Department of Health Policy & Management; and the University of North Texas Health Science Center, School of Public Health, Department of Environmental and Occupational Health. He has published a variety of articles on preparedness and has contributed book chapters. He has also lectured extensively on preparedness topics for over 20 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Preparedness Director, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), USA
Reviews
"Provides the nuts and bolts of preparedness which is only poorly presented in other texts." --Gregory Evans, Director of the Institute for Bio-Security at the Saint Louis University School of Public Health