Disasters and Public Health
2nd Edition
Planning and Response
Description
Disasters and Public Health: Planning and Response, Second Edition, examines the critical intersection between emergency management and public health. It provides a succinct overview of the actions that may be taken before, during, and after a major public health emergency or disaster to reduce morbidity and mortality.
Five all-new chapters at the beginning of the book describe how policy and law drive program structures and strategies leading to the establishment and maintenance of preparedness capabilities. New topics covered in this edition include disaster behavioral health, which is often the most expensive and longest-term recovery challenge in a public health emergency, and community resilience, a valuable resource upon which most emergency programs and responses depend.
The balance of the book provides an in-depth review of preparedness, response, and recovery challenges for 15 public health threats. These chapters also provide lessons learned from responses to each threat, giving users a well-rounded introduction to public health preparedness and response that is rooted in experience and practice.
Key Features
- Contains seven new chapters that cover law, vulnerable populations, behavioral health, community resilience, preparedness capabilities, emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, and foodborne threats
- Provides clinical updates by new MD co-author
- Includes innovative preparedness approaches and lessons learned from current and historic public health and medical responses that enhance clarity and provide valuable examples to readers
- Presents increased international content and case studies for a global perspective on public health
Readership
Public health and preparedness practitioners; senior leaders and planners in support agencies, including both public (local, state, and federal) and private sector professionals working in Healthcare (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long Term Care Facilities, Pharmacies, Dialysis Centers, EMS, etc.), Law Enforcement, Fire Service, Transportation, Agriculture, Energy, Military, Mortuary, and non-governmental organizations; undergraduate and graduate students in emergency management and public health programs
Table of Contents
1. Public Health Preparedness History and Policy
- The Early Years
- Establishing Modern Public Health Infrastructure
- Public Health Response to Terrorism
- Expansion to All-Hazards Preparedness
- Introducing a Capabilities-Based Approach to Public Health Preparedness
- Preparedness Policy Development and Partnerships
- Summary
2. Public Health Preparedness Capabilities
- Introduction: Be Prepared—The 2008 Pahuk Pride Tornado
- Public Health Preparedness Infrastructure
- Public Health Preparedness Capabilities
- Public Health Preparedness Capabilities Summary
- Summary
3. Community Disaster Resilience
- Understanding Community Resilience
- Understanding Community Disaster Resilience
- The “All Hazards, All Agencies” Approach
- The “All Hazards, All Agencies, All People” Approach
- Assessing Community Disaster Resilience
- Supported Community Self-Reliance
- The Role of Nongovernment Organizations in Community Disaster Resilience
- Collaborative Community Disaster Resilience Building
- Community Engagement
- Community Disaster Resilience—Culture and the Arts
- Posttraumatic Growth
- Conclusion
4. At-Risk Populations
- At-Risk Population Definitions
- Risk-Based Frameworks
- Conclusion
5. Disaster Behavioral Health
- Introduction: 2005 Post Hurricane Katrina Responder Suicide
- Disaster Behavioral Health Definitions
- Disasters and Mental Health
- Mental Health Effects of Disasters
- Disaster Behavioral Health Preparedness, Response, and Recovery
- Summary
6. Bioterrorism
- Introduction: US Bioterrorism Incident: 2001 Anthrax Letters
- Bioterrorism Definitions
- Basic Facts About Bioterrorism
- US Bioterrorism Preparedness Controversies
- Route of Infection and Chain of Transmission
- Categorization of Threats
- Health Threats: Category A Organisms
- Prevention and Detection
- Immediate Actions
- Recovery
- Summary
7. Bombings and Explosions
- Introduction: 2005 London Terrorist Bombings
- Explosion Injury-Related Definitions
- Human Health Effects
- 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing
- Prevention and Preparedness
- Immediate Actions
- Response and Recovery
- Summary
8. Chemical Hazards and Disasters
- Introduction: Train Accident and Chlorine Gas Leak, Graniteville, South Carolina, 2005
- Chemical Disaster Definitions
- Chemical Health Threats
- Prevention
- Immediate Actions
- Recovery Actions
- Summary
9. Earthquakes
- Introduction: 1906 San Francisco Earthquake
- Earthquake-Related Definitions
- Earthquakes
- Human Health Effects
- Prevention and Preparedness
- Immediate Actions
- Response and Recovery
- Summary
10. Emerging and Reemerging Infectious Disease Threats
- Introduction: A Tale of Three Diseases
- Emerging Infectious Disease Definitions
- Emerging Infectious Disease
- Factors Contributing to Emerging Infectious Diseases
- Prevention and Preparedness
- Response and Recovery
- Conclusion
11. Floods
- Introduction: Common Issues of the 1988 Khartoum, Sudan Flood and the 2005 Post-Katrina Flooding of New Orleans
- Flood-Related Definitions
- Floods
- Flood Health Threats
- Prevention
- Immediate Actions
- Response and Recovery Challenges
- Summary
12. Foodborne Threats
- Introduction: 2011 US Listeriosis Outbreak
- Foodborne Illness Definitions
- Primary Foodborne Disease Threats
- Human Health Effects
- Prevention and Preparedness
- Foodborne Outbreak Response
- Summary
13. Heat Waves
- Introduction: European Heat Wave, 2003
- Heat-Related Definitions
- Heat Waves
- Human Health Effects
- Prevention and Preparedness
- Immediate Actions
- Summary
14. Hurricanes, Typhoons, and Tropical Cyclones
- Introduction: 2005 Hurricane Katrina
- Hurricane and Tropical Cyclone Definitions
- Hurricanes, Typhoons, and Tropical Cyclones
- Summary
15. Nuclear and Radiological Disasters
- Introduction: 1986 Chernobyl Nuclear Accident
- Nuclear and Radiological Disaster Definitions
- Basic Facts About Nuclear and Radiological Threats
- Human Health Effects
- Nuclear and Radiological Accidents versus Terrorism
- Prevention
- Immediate Actions
- Recovery
- Summary
16. Pandemic Influenza
- Introduction: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic and the Wickstrom Family
- Pandemic Definitions
- Pandemic Influenza
- Human Health Effects
- Prevention and Preparedness
- Public Messaging: Individual Influenza Prevention Tips
- Pandemic Lessons Learned from the Past 100Years
- Immediate Actions
- Recovery Challenges
- Summary
17. Thunderstorms and Tornadoes
- Introduction: The 2011 Joplin, MO, Tornado
- Thunderstorm and Tornado Definitions
- Thunderstorms
- Lightning
- Tornadoes
- Human Health Effects
- Prevention and Preparedness
- Immediate Actions
- Response and Recovery
- Summary
18. Volcanoes
- Introduction: 1991 Eruption of Mount Pinatubo, Luzon Island, Philippines
- Volcano-Related Definitions
- Volcanoes
- Human Health Effects
- Prevention and Preparedness
- Immediate Actions
- Response and Recovery
- Summary
19. Wildfires
- Introduction: 2011 Bastrop Complex Wildfire, Texas
- Wildfire Definitions
- Wildfires
- Human Health Effects
- Prevention and Preparedness
- Immediate Actions
- Response and Recovery
- Summary
20. Winter Storms
- Introduction: 2007 US Midwest Ice Storms
- Winter Storm Definitions
- Winter Storms
- Human Health Effects
- Prevention
- Immediate Actions
- Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 18th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128019894
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128019801
About the Author
Bruce Clements
Bruce Clements serves as the Preparedness Director at the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). He previously held the equivalent position for the State of Missouri. In this capacity, he provides leadership and oversight for public health preparedness programs and related legislative initiatives in Texas. These efforts combine the disciplines of public health, clinical medicine, emergency management, and public administration to build a state wide public health and medical emergency response infrastructure. In addition, he manages federal public health and healthcare system preparedness grants and provides direction for state wide preparedness activities including preparedness planning, training, and exercises. He also serves as a Commissioner for the Texas Commission on State Emergency Communications representing the Department of State Health Services and providing oversight of the state wide 9-1-1 Call Centers and Poison Control Programs. He has current Adjunct Instructor appointments at the Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, College of Medicine (Round Rock, TX); Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, School of Rural Public Health, Department of Health Policy & Management; and the University of North Texas Health Science Center, School of Public Health, Department of Environmental and Occupational Health. He has published a variety of articles on preparedness and has contributed book chapters. He has also lectured extensively on preparedness topics for over 20 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Preparedness Director, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), USA
Julie Casani
Dr. Julie Casani is the Director of Public Health Preparedness and Response in the North Carolina Division of Public Health. This branch coordinates the preparedness system for 85 local health departments and 4 regional offices. In addition to planning activities at the local, regional and state level, this branch is responsible for providing Public Health coordination, subject expertise and support to local health departments. From 1999-2006, she was the Preparedness Director at the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Her office was lead on the anthrax events of 2001, implemented a number of enhanced health surveillance systems for bioterrorism including BioWatch and the National Capitol Region Syndromic Surveillance Project, and developed and implemented the Smallpox Preparedness and Response Program. She is Adjunct Associate Professor at NC State University where she instructs in Global Public Health, Agriculture Security and One Health. She has been a policy and health practice consultant to several national workshops and committees on Weapons of Mass Destruction for federal and state agencies, serving on 3 Defense Science Boards. Currently, she is a member of the Homeland Security Science and Technology Advisory Committee for DHS.
Dr. Casani practiced clinical emergency medicine in the Johns Hopkins system from 1983 until 2001. She has been actively involved in emergency medical services since the 1970s, serving at every level from ambulance provider to an appointed member of the Maryland State EMS Board.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Public Health Preparedness and Response, North Carolina Division of Public Health, USA
Reviews
"This book represents the rare case where the sequel is better than the original...this text provides both useful threat and hazard introductions and lessons and actions that even seasoned security professionals can benefit from." --ASIS Online
"Whatever the scenario, this book takes you through how to be prepared and be resilient....the book, practical throughout, points to the need to do first things first; first meet 'the most basic needs of a disaster victim..."--Professional Security Magazine Online