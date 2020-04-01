Disaster Volunteers
1st Edition
Recruiting and Managing People Who Want to Help
Description
Disaster Volunteers: Recruiting and Managing People Who Want to Help provides readers with information on why people volunteer, the benefits gained by volunteers and recipients, and how to leverage such good will. Learning lessons from a variety of past disasters, readers will gain realistic insights into the challenges of disaster contexts. Coupled with evidence-based best practices, the book organizes and illustrates the necessary steps needed to recruit, train, manage, reward and retain volunteers throughout the lifecycle of disasters. Sections walk both organizations and individuals through the entire process of volunteer engagement, from recruiting and training, to managing and rewarding/retaining volunteers.
This important resource fills an existing gap in books on volunteer disaster management by incorporating research, generating sound recommendations, grounding ideas in a disaster context, and offering an inviting set of examples from which readers can learn.
Key Features
- Includes appendix with sample materials that can be used by civic or faith-based organizations
- Provides case studies that offer first-hand experiences and bring the content to life
- Includes stepwise advice on how to recruit, train and retain a diverse set of disaster volunteers
Readership
Emergency management professionals concerned with how to manage large numbers of spontaneous as well as affiliated volunteers. Emergency Management education/degree programs
Table of Contents
1. Why Do People Volunteer
2. Who Manages Disaster Volunteers?
3. What to Expect with Volunteers
4. Recruiting and Training Disaster Volunteers
5. Managing Volunteers at Disasters
6. Spontaneous Volunteers
7. Affiliated Disaster Organization Volunteers
8. Volunteering Internationally
9. The Benefits of Disaster Volunteering
10. The Future of Disaster Volunteering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138465
About the Author
Brenda Phillips
Brenda Phillips, Ph.D., is the Associate Dean of Ohio University Chillicothe where she oversees he Emergency Response Training Center. Dr. Phillips’ body of work includes authoring Disaster Recovery, Introduction to Emergency Management, Qualitative Disaster Research and Mennonite Disaster Service: Building a Therapeutic Community after the Gulf Coast Storms and co-editing Social Vulnerability to Disasters and Women and Disasters. Her published research can be found in a variety of journals including the International Journal of Mass Emergencies and Disasters, Disaster Prevention, Disasters, Humanity and Society, the Journal of Emergency Management, Natural Hazards Review, and Environmental Hazards. She has taught courses on disaster volunteers, disaster recovery, and emergency management at several universities and has served as a featured conference speaker on volunteers worldwide. Dr. Phillips has earned the Blanchard Award for excellence in emergency management education and the Myers Award for work on the effects of disasters on women, and has been inducted into the International Women’s Hall of Fame for Emergency Management and Homeland Security. She is a dedicated disaster volunteer with several decades of first-hand experience in a wide variety of disaster contexts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean, Ohio University Chillicothe, USA