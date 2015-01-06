"...a well-argued, learned and readable case for studying and planning for disasters...Altogether a thought-provoking book worth a look by far more people than those interested in the subject of the title and sub-title."--Professional Security Magazine Online

"Professor David Etkin has developed a standout text that not only provides foundational information but does so in such a way as to actively engage students to gain a deeper understanding of the material, encouraging them to contemplate and learn more, rather than simply absorb what is given." --Jane Kushma, Doctoral Program Director, Department of Emergency Management, Jacksonville State University

"[Disaster Theory] is rather a very broad, sweeping analysis and eclectic tour of the field of disaster studies, both local and global, ancient and modern, theoretical and practical...[It] draws upon an impressive range of fields and literature to raise questions about disasters." --Ian Burton, Scientist Emeritus, Meteorological Service of Canada; Emeritus Professor, University of Toronto

"[Disaster Theory] will be an excellent resource for students in a wide variety of disaster and hazard studies courses. The writing style is crisp and the integration of materials—be they case studies, photos, or graphics across both multiple social science discipline and relevant contributions from the humanities—provide depth and perspective never before available." --Thomas E. Drabek, Professor and Professor Emeritus, Department of Sociology and Criminology, University of Denver