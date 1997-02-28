Disaster Recovery for Archives, Libraries and Records Management Systems in Australia and New Zealand
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
Floods, fires or earthquakes can cause critical damage to books and to records. A recovery effort which is well-intentioned but ill-informed or hasty may make the damage far worse. What should be done? What should not be done? This is the first book on disaster recovery specifically tailored for the Australasian market. The book discusses factors which should be considered by managers before setting up a disaster recovery plan, including prevention and insurance. It covers, in detail, the content and development of a disaster plan and considers training programs for those staff who are involved. There is an account of the history of disaster recovery with special attention given to disasters occurring in Australia and New Zealand and to the recovery efforts which have been mounted.
Readership
Managers of archives, libraries, and records management systems
Reviews
Doig has brought together the ideas and opinions of many people involved in disaster planning in the region to create a useful working tool for those responsible for caring for cultural collections., Archives and Manuscripts