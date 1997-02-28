Disaster Recovery for Archives, Libraries and Records Management Systems in Australia and New Zealand - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780949060358, 9781780634241

Disaster Recovery for Archives, Libraries and Records Management Systems in Australia and New Zealand

1st Edition

Authors: Judith Doig
eBook ISBN: 9781780634241
Paperback ISBN: 9780949060358
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 1997
Page Count: 160
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
20.99
17.84
30.00
25.50
31.82
27.05
23.95
20.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
30.00
25.50
23.95
20.36
18.95
16.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Analysis of acoustic emission signal evolutions for monitoring diamond-coated tool delamination wear in machining; High-performance machining of austenitic stainless steels; Forces monitoring in shape grinding of complex parts; Optimization of minimum quantity lubrication in grinding with CBN wheels; Electrical discharge machining: Study on machining characteristics of WC/Co composites; Conventional and unconventional hole making in metal matrix composites; A laboratory machine for micro electrochemical machining; Cam-driven electromagnetic mechanical testing machine.

Description

Floods, fires or earthquakes can cause critical damage to books and to records. A recovery effort which is well-intentioned but ill-informed or hasty may make the damage far worse. What should be done? What should not be done? This is the first book on disaster recovery specifically tailored for the Australasian market. The book discusses factors which should be considered by managers before setting up a disaster recovery plan, including prevention and insurance. It covers, in detail, the content and development of a disaster plan and considers training programs for those staff who are involved. There is an account of the history of disaster recovery with special attention given to disasters occurring in Australia and New Zealand and to the recovery efforts which have been mounted.

Readership

Managers of archives, libraries, and records management systems

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780634241
Paperback ISBN:
9780949060358

Reviews

Doig has brought together the ideas and opinions of many people involved in disaster planning in the region to create a useful working tool for those responsible for caring for cultural collections., Archives and Manuscripts

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Judith Doig Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.