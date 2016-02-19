Disaster Preparedness and the United Nations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080224862, 9781483154220

Disaster Preparedness and the United Nations

1st Edition

Advance Planning for Disaster Relief

Authors: Barbara J. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483154220
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 178
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Disaster Preparedness and the United Nations: Advance Planning for Disaster Relief examines the roles and relationships of programs being implemented by the United Nations in the area of disaster relief and preparedness. The study focuses on the disaster preparedness activities of the United Nations; the programs designed to improve the preparedness posture of disaster-prone developing countries; and the programs designed to improve the disaster relief capabilities of the organizations. The book also provides a brief review of the relationship between disasters and development; a description of the international disaster relief system; and strategies for overcoming pitfalls in internal organizational arrangements. Researchers, international program administrators, and international studies students will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Figures and Tables

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Members of Panel

Glossary of Terms

Glossary of Acronyms

Chapter 1 Dateline Disaster

Chapter 2 An Overview of the International Disaster Relief System

Governments

International Organizations

Voluntary Agencies

The Media

Problem Areas in International Disaster Relief Operations

Chapter 3 Disaster Preparedness

Chapter 4 The United Nations and Disaster Preparedness

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP)

The World Health Organization (WHO)

Office of the United Nations Disaster Relief Coordinator (UNDRO)

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP)

The ILO, Cooperatives, and Disaster Preparedness

Economic Emergency Situations

Chapter 5 Prospects for the Future

Appendix A: United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2816 (XXV) : Assistance in Cases of National Disasters and Other Disaster Situations

Appendix B: Index of United Nations Organizations Involved in International Disaster-Related Activities

Appendix C: Office of the United Nations Disaster Relief Coordination (UNDRO): Technical Advisory Missions

Appendix D: State of Disaster Preparedness in the Poorest of the Developing Countries

Notes

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Details

No. of pages:
178
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154220

About the Author

Barbara J. Brown

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.