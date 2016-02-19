Disaster Preparedness and the United Nations: Advance Planning for Disaster Relief examines the roles and relationships of programs being implemented by the United Nations in the area of disaster relief and preparedness. The study focuses on the disaster preparedness activities of the United Nations; the programs designed to improve the preparedness posture of disaster-prone developing countries; and the programs designed to improve the disaster relief capabilities of the organizations. The book also provides a brief review of the relationship between disasters and development; a description of the international disaster relief system; and strategies for overcoming pitfalls in internal organizational arrangements. Researchers, international program administrators, and international studies students will find the book invaluable.