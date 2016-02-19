Disaster Preparedness and the United Nations
1st Edition
Advance Planning for Disaster Relief
Description
Disaster Preparedness and the United Nations: Advance Planning for Disaster Relief examines the roles and relationships of programs being implemented by the United Nations in the area of disaster relief and preparedness. The study focuses on the disaster preparedness activities of the United Nations; the programs designed to improve the preparedness posture of disaster-prone developing countries; and the programs designed to improve the disaster relief capabilities of the organizations. The book also provides a brief review of the relationship between disasters and development; a description of the international disaster relief system; and strategies for overcoming pitfalls in internal organizational arrangements. Researchers, international program administrators, and international studies students will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Figures and Tables
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Members of Panel
Glossary of Terms
Glossary of Acronyms
Chapter 1 Dateline Disaster
Chapter 2 An Overview of the International Disaster Relief System
Governments
International Organizations
Voluntary Agencies
The Media
Problem Areas in International Disaster Relief Operations
Chapter 3 Disaster Preparedness
Chapter 4 The United Nations and Disaster Preparedness
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP)
The World Health Organization (WHO)
Office of the United Nations Disaster Relief Coordinator (UNDRO)
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP)
The ILO, Cooperatives, and Disaster Preparedness
Economic Emergency Situations
Chapter 5 Prospects for the Future
Appendix A: United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2816 (XXV) : Assistance in Cases of National Disasters and Other Disaster Situations
Appendix B: Index of United Nations Organizations Involved in International Disaster-Related Activities
Appendix C: Office of the United Nations Disaster Relief Coordination (UNDRO): Technical Advisory Missions
Appendix D: State of Disaster Preparedness in the Poorest of the Developing Countries
Notes
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154220