Disaster Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723604105, 9781483183435

Disaster Planning

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held at the Royal Naval Hospital, Haslar, Gosport, Hants, on 10 and 11 October, 1974

Editors: J. W. Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9781483183435
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 134
Description

Disaster Planning covers the proceedings of a symposium held at the Royal Naval Hospital Haslar, Gosport, Hants in October 10 and 11, 1974. The book focuses on deliberate actions to be carried out in the occurrence of a disaster.

The selection first underscores planning on maritime, railway, and road traffic accidents. Discussions focus on control of an incident, multiple accident procedures, medical aspects of road traffic accidents, role of railway medical officers, railway staff action at an accident, local major disaster plans, and survivors and rescue. The manuscript then takes a look at nuclear accidents, civil disturbances, and major fires. Topics include types of major fires, management of casualties, public relations, decontamination, casualty handling, and public health aspects. The publication ponders on control at a scene of disaster, categorization of casualties, road transport and communications, reception and triage of casualties, and supplies. Concerns include drugs, blood, stretchers and blankets, action by officer in charge of division, and recovery stage of incident.

The selection is a dependable source material for researchers interested in disaster preparedness.

Table of Contents


Preface

Symposium Committee and Session Chairmen

Contributors

Acknowledgements

Opening Address

Part One: The Problem

First Period

The Aircraft Accident

Maritime Accidents: Planning

Maritime Accidents: Smoke Inhalation Injury

Railway Accidents

Discussion

Second Period

Road Traffic Accidents: Medical Aspects

Road Traffic Accidents: Organization

Nuclear Accidents

Civil Disturbances

Summerland Disaster

Major Fires

Discussion

Part Two: Site Organization

First Period

Control at Scene of Disaster

Rescue and Release

Categorization of Casualties

Medical Care at the Site of Disaster

Systems for Disaster Management

Discussion

Second Period

Road Transport and Communications

Air Transport: Logistics

Air Transport: Medical Aspects

Hovercraft Transport

Role of the Voluntary Services

Discussion

Part Three: Designated Hospital Organization

Firstperiod

Reception and Triage of Casualties

Staff Recall

Staff Utilization

Supplies

Documentation

Discussion

Second Period

The Need for Public Relations

Casualty Information

Medico-Legal Implications

A National Policy for Disaster Planning

Discussion

Index

