Disaster Planning
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at the Royal Naval Hospital, Haslar, Gosport, Hants, on 10 and 11 October, 1974
Disaster Planning covers the proceedings of a symposium held at the Royal Naval Hospital Haslar, Gosport, Hants in October 10 and 11, 1974. The book focuses on deliberate actions to be carried out in the occurrence of a disaster.
The selection first underscores planning on maritime, railway, and road traffic accidents. Discussions focus on control of an incident, multiple accident procedures, medical aspects of road traffic accidents, role of railway medical officers, railway staff action at an accident, local major disaster plans, and survivors and rescue. The manuscript then takes a look at nuclear accidents, civil disturbances, and major fires. Topics include types of major fires, management of casualties, public relations, decontamination, casualty handling, and public health aspects. The publication ponders on control at a scene of disaster, categorization of casualties, road transport and communications, reception and triage of casualties, and supplies. Concerns include drugs, blood, stretchers and blankets, action by officer in charge of division, and recovery stage of incident.
The selection is a dependable source material for researchers interested in disaster preparedness.
Table of Contents
Preface
Symposium Committee and Session Chairmen
Contributors
Acknowledgements
Opening Address
Part One: The Problem
First Period
The Aircraft Accident
Maritime Accidents: Planning
Maritime Accidents: Smoke Inhalation Injury
Railway Accidents
Discussion
Second Period
Road Traffic Accidents: Medical Aspects
Road Traffic Accidents: Organization
Nuclear Accidents
Civil Disturbances
Summerland Disaster
Major Fires
Discussion
Part Two: Site Organization
First Period
Control at Scene of Disaster
Rescue and Release
Categorization of Casualties
Medical Care at the Site of Disaster
Systems for Disaster Management
Discussion
Second Period
Road Transport and Communications
Air Transport: Logistics
Air Transport: Medical Aspects
Hovercraft Transport
Role of the Voluntary Services
Discussion
Part Three: Designated Hospital Organization
Firstperiod
Reception and Triage of Casualties
Staff Recall
Staff Utilization
Supplies
Documentation
Discussion
Second Period
The Need for Public Relations
Casualty Information
Medico-Legal Implications
A National Policy for Disaster Planning
Discussion
Index
- No. of pages:
- 134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183435