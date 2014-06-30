Disaster Planning for Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347309, 9781780633961

Disaster Planning for Libraries

1st Edition

Process and Guidelines

Authors: Guy Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781780633961
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347309
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th June 2014
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

Libraries and Risk; Disaster preparedness; Operational resumption, continuity, and recovery; Damage assessment and strategic alliances; Disaster declaration and crisis management; Clean-up, who, when and how; Post-disaster management of patrons; Normalization of operations; Staff orientation and training; Testing, auditing, updating disaster plans; The in-house planning champion; Pandemic management in libraries; Moisture control vendors and their services; Library security and loss control.

Description

Libraries are constantly at risk. Every day, many libraries and their collections are damaged by fire, flooding, high winds, power outages, and criminal behaviour. Every library needs a plan to protect its staff, sites and collections, including yours. Disaster Planning for Libraries provides a practical guide to developing a comprehensive plan for any library. Twelve chapters cover essential areas of plan development; these include an overview of the risks faced by libraries, disaster preparedness and responding to disasters, resuming operations after a disaster and assessing damage, declaring disaster and managing a crisis, cleaning up and management after a disaster and normalizing relations, staff training, testing disaster plans, and the in-house planning champion.

Key Features

  • Provides a practical approach to developing a comprehensive plan for any library, big or small
  • Supplements technical information with interviews and case studies
  • Includes appendices covering pandemic management, moisture control, and library security

Readership

Librarians, Library administrators, Records managers, Information professionals and other specialists in the information sector.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633961
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347309

Reviews

"...a practical guide to developing a comprehensive disaster plan for any library...an essential read for the library administrators managing significant library infrastructure." --Annals of Library and Information Studies

"Its strength is in risk identification and includes inventories of possible threats including toxic spills, train derailments, and nuclear power plant failures." --The Scholarly Kitchen

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Guy Robertson

Guy Robertson Author

Guy Robertson is adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia, a senior instructor at Langara College, and an instructor at the Justice Institute of British Columbia, Canada. Guy is noted for his research into book and manuscript theft, data loss and protection, and financial fraud and forgery. He has delivered keynote speeches, seminars, and workshops at conferences and has published widely on risk.

Affiliations and Expertise

Justice Institute of British Columbia, Canada; Adjunct professor, University of British Columbia; Senior instructor, Langara College

