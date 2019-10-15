Disaster Medicine ,An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323681919

Disaster Medicine ,An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 4-4

1st Edition

Editors: Mary Showstark
Paperback ISBN: 9780323681919
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th October 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Guest Edited by Mary Showstark, MS, PA-C, is devoted to Disaster Medicine. Articles in this important issue include: Behavioral Health: How Responders Can Prepare and Cope After a Disaster; Chemical Threat: What Physician Assistants Need to Know; Medical Emergency Radiological Response/ Nuclear Threat/ Radiation Injury; Pathogens of High Consequence: Category A and B Agents - A Practical Guide to Understanding; Responder Communications in Disaster Medicine; Stopping the Bleed in Disaster Medicine; Vehicle Attacks; Physician Assistant Readiness and Resiliency for a Disaster; Crisis Standard of Care; Treating Patients After Bombs and Blasts; Vulnerable Populations in Disaster; and School Shootings, Mass Shootings, and Other Evolving Terrorist Threats. CME credits are also available to subscribers of this series.

Table of Contents

Behavioral Health: How Responders Can Prepare and Cope After a Disaster;

Chemical Threat: What Physician Assistants Need to Know;

Medical Emergency Radiological Response/ Nuclear Threat/ Radiation Injury;

Pathogens of High Consequence: Category A and B Agents - A Practical Guide to Understanding;

Responder Communications in Disaster Medicine;

Stopping the Bleed in Disaster Medicine;

Vehicle Attacks;

Physician Assistant Readiness and Resiliency for a Disaster;

Crisis Standard of Care;

Treating Patients After Bombs and Blasts;

Vulnerable Populations in Disaster;

School Shootings, Mass Shootings, and Other Evolving Terrorist Threats

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323681919

About the Editor

Mary Showstark

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.