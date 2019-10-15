Disaster Medicine ,An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 4-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Behavioral Health: How Responders Can Prepare and Cope After a Disaster;
Chemical Threat: What Physician Assistants Need to Know;
Medical Emergency Radiological Response/ Nuclear Threat/ Radiation Injury;
Pathogens of High Consequence: Category A and B Agents - A Practical Guide to Understanding;
Responder Communications in Disaster Medicine;
Stopping the Bleed in Disaster Medicine;
Vehicle Attacks;
Physician Assistant Readiness and Resiliency for a Disaster;
Crisis Standard of Care;
Treating Patients After Bombs and Blasts;
Vulnerable Populations in Disaster;
School Shootings, Mass Shootings, and Other Evolving Terrorist Threats
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 15th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323681919