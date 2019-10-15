Disaster Medicine ,An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 4-4

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Guest Edited by Mary Showstark, MS, PA-C, is devoted to Disaster Medicine. Articles in this important issue include: Behavioral Health: How Responders Can Prepare and Cope After a Disaster; Chemical Threat: What Physician Assistants Need to Know; Medical Emergency Radiological Response/ Nuclear Threat/ Radiation Injury; Pathogens of High Consequence: Category A and B Agents - A Practical Guide to Understanding; Responder Communications in Disaster Medicine; Stopping the Bleed in Disaster Medicine; Vehicle Attacks; Physician Assistant Readiness and Resiliency for a Disaster; Crisis Standard of Care; Treating Patients After Bombs and Blasts; Vulnerable Populations in Disaster; and School Shootings, Mass Shootings, and Other Evolving Terrorist Threats. CME credits are also available to subscribers of this series.