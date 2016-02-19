Disarmament: The Human Factor - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080247038, 9781483161693

Disarmament: The Human Factor

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Colloquium on the Societal Context for Disarmament, Sponsored by Unitar and Planetary Citizens and Held at the United Nations, New York

Editors: Ervin Laszlo Donald Keys
eBook ISBN: 9781483161693
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 174
Description

Disarmament: The Human Factor covers the proceedings of a colloquium on the Societal Context for Disarmament, sponsored by UNITAR and Planetary Citizens and held at the United Nations, New York. The book focuses on the dynamics of disarmament and security policies, including the political and military implications of disarmament. The selection first discusses the neglected human factors of disarmament. The exchanges focus on humanizing the approach to disarmament, conditions and obsolete perceptions, and approaches on disarmament and international security. The book also ponders on global community values, such as globalism in space, time, global institutions, and education. The text examines the psychodynamics of arms and peace races and the psychological considerations in survival in a nuclear world. The manuscript also tackles the requirements for alternative mechanisms in guaranteeing international peace and security under progressive disarmament and the remarks of Ambassador Piero Vinci on the need to instill measures to effectively imposed disarmament. The publication is a dependable source of data for readers and international security experts interested in the dynamics of disarmament and international security policies.

Table of Contents


Contents

Part I Introductory Survey: The Neglected Human Factors of Disarmament

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Humanizing the Approach to Disarmament

Chapter 3 New Conditions and Obsolete Perceptions

Chapter 4 The Neglected "Software" Aspects of Disarmament

Chapter 5 Disarmament and International Security—Some New Approaches

Part II Global Community Values

Chapter 6 The Will t o Design a Safe World

Chapter 7 Four Globalisms

Chapter 8 Discussion

Part III Threat Perception and Psycho-social Factors

Chapter 9 Psycho-social Dynamics and the Prospects for Mankind

Chapter 10 Survival in a Nuclear World—Some Psychological Considerations

Chapter 11 Limits to Technology?

Chapter 12 Reducing Hurt Feelings and Fear as a Prerequisite for Arms Reduction

Chapter 13 Discussion

Part IV Alternative Mechanisms for Guaranteeing Peace and Security

Chapter 14 Remarks by Ambassador Piero Vinci

Chapter 15 Requirement for Alternative Mechanisms for the Maintenance of International Peace and Security under Progressive Disarmament

Discussion

Index

List of Participants


About the Editor

Ervin Laszlo

Donald Keys

