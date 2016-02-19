Disarmament: The Human Factor
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Colloquium on the Societal Context for Disarmament, Sponsored by Unitar and Planetary Citizens and Held at the United Nations, New York
Description
Disarmament: The Human Factor covers the proceedings of a colloquium on the Societal Context for Disarmament, sponsored by UNITAR and Planetary Citizens and held at the United Nations, New York. The book focuses on the dynamics of disarmament and security policies, including the political and military implications of disarmament. The selection first discusses the neglected human factors of disarmament. The exchanges focus on humanizing the approach to disarmament, conditions and obsolete perceptions, and approaches on disarmament and international security. The book also ponders on global community values, such as globalism in space, time, global institutions, and education. The text examines the psychodynamics of arms and peace races and the psychological considerations in survival in a nuclear world. The manuscript also tackles the requirements for alternative mechanisms in guaranteeing international peace and security under progressive disarmament and the remarks of Ambassador Piero Vinci on the need to instill measures to effectively imposed disarmament. The publication is a dependable source of data for readers and international security experts interested in the dynamics of disarmament and international security policies.
Table of Contents
Contents
Part I Introductory Survey: The Neglected Human Factors of Disarmament
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Humanizing the Approach to Disarmament
Chapter 3 New Conditions and Obsolete Perceptions
Chapter 4 The Neglected "Software" Aspects of Disarmament
Chapter 5 Disarmament and International Security—Some New Approaches
Part II Global Community Values
Chapter 6 The Will t o Design a Safe World
Chapter 7 Four Globalisms
Chapter 8 Discussion
Part III Threat Perception and Psycho-social Factors
Chapter 9 Psycho-social Dynamics and the Prospects for Mankind
Chapter 10 Survival in a Nuclear World—Some Psychological Considerations
Chapter 11 Limits to Technology?
Chapter 12 Reducing Hurt Feelings and Fear as a Prerequisite for Arms Reduction
Chapter 13 Discussion
Part IV Alternative Mechanisms for Guaranteeing Peace and Security
Chapter 14 Remarks by Ambassador Piero Vinci
Chapter 15 Requirement for Alternative Mechanisms for the Maintenance of International Peace and Security under Progressive Disarmament
Discussion
Index
List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161693