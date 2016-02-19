Disarmament: The Human Factor covers the proceedings of a colloquium on the Societal Context for Disarmament, sponsored by UNITAR and Planetary Citizens and held at the United Nations, New York. The book focuses on the dynamics of disarmament and security policies, including the political and military implications of disarmament. The selection first discusses the neglected human factors of disarmament. The exchanges focus on humanizing the approach to disarmament, conditions and obsolete perceptions, and approaches on disarmament and international security. The book also ponders on global community values, such as globalism in space, time, global institutions, and education. The text examines the psychodynamics of arms and peace races and the psychological considerations in survival in a nuclear world. The manuscript also tackles the requirements for alternative mechanisms in guaranteeing international peace and security under progressive disarmament and the remarks of Ambassador Piero Vinci on the need to instill measures to effectively imposed disarmament. The publication is a dependable source of data for readers and international security experts interested in the dynamics of disarmament and international security policies.