Disability in Pregnancy and Childbirth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103186, 9780702039676

Disability in Pregnancy and Childbirth

1st Edition

Editors: Stella McKay-Moffat
eBook ISBN: 9780702039676
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103186
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 10th October 2007
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A first in Midwifery publishing! No other book advises midwives on the special needs of mothers with disabilities. Although an increasing number of women with disabilities are having children, the needs of this minority group are not always being effectively met. Disability in Pregnancy and Childbirth provides essential practical information to healthcare professionals working with this group.

Key Features

  • The first book on maternity care for women with additional or alternative needs
  • A practical resource for all working with pregnant women and mothers
  • Reflects the lived experiences of women with disabilities
  • Written by experts in the field
  • Holistic content
  • Looks at professional attitudes as well as the woman's needs

Table of Contents

1 Social construction of disability and motherhood
2 Women’s health and disability
3 Maternity services and women’s experiences
4 The role of the midwife in maternity service provision
5 Women with intellectual disabilities
6 Midwives skills, knowledge and attitudes: how they can affect maternity services
7 Sensory impairment
8 The interaction between specific conditions and the childbirth continuum
9 Resources

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702039676
Paperback ISBN:
9780443103186

About the Editor

Stella McKay-Moffat

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Midwifery and Women’s Health, Faculty of Health, Edge Hill College, Liverpool, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.