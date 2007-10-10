Disability in Pregnancy and Childbirth
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. A first in Midwifery publishing! No other book advises midwives on the special needs of mothers with disabilities. Although an increasing number of women with disabilities are having children, the needs of this minority group are not always being effectively met. Disability in Pregnancy and Childbirth provides essential practical information to healthcare professionals working with this group.
Key Features
- The first book on maternity care for women with additional or alternative needs
- A practical resource for all working with pregnant women and mothers
- Reflects the lived experiences of women with disabilities
- Written by experts in the field
- Holistic content
- Looks at professional attitudes as well as the woman's needs
Table of Contents
1 Social construction of disability and motherhood
2 Women’s health and disability
3 Maternity services and women’s experiences
4 The role of the midwife in maternity service provision
5 Women with intellectual disabilities
6 Midwives skills, knowledge and attitudes: how they can affect maternity services
7 Sensory impairment
8 The interaction between specific conditions and the childbirth continuum
9 Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 10th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039676
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443103186
About the Editor
Stella McKay-Moffat
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Midwifery and Women’s Health, Faculty of Health, Edge Hill College, Liverpool, UK