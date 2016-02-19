Directions in Partial Differential Equations
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, October 28—30, 1985
Description
Directions in Partial Differential Equations covers the proceedings of the 1985 Symposium by the same title, conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, held at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
This book is composed of 13 chapters and begins with reviews of the calculus of variations and differential geometry. The subsequent chapters deal with the study of development of singularities, regularity theory, hydrodynamics, mathematical physics, asymptotic behavior, and critical point theory. Other chapters discuss the use of probabilistic methods, the modern theory of Hamilton-Jacobi equations, the interaction between theory and numerical methods for partial differential equations. The remaining chapters explore attempts to understand oscillatory phenomena in solutions of nonlinear equations.
This book will be of great value to mathematicians and engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Symposium Speakers
Contributors
Singular Minimizers and their Significance in Elasticity
Nonlinear Elliptic Equations Involving the Critical Sobolev Exponent—Survey and Perspectives
The Differentiability of the Free Boundary for the n-Dimensional Porous Media Equation
Oscillations and Concentrations in Solutions to the Equations of Mechanics
The Connection Between the Navier-Stokes Equations, Dynamical Systems, and Turbulence Theory
Blow-Up of Solutions of Nonlinear Evolution Equations
Coherence and Chaos in the Kuramoto-Velarde Equation
Einstein Geometry and Hyperbolic Equations
Recent Progress on First Order Hamilton-Jacobi Equations
The Focusing Singularity of the Nonlinear Schrodinger Equation
A Probabilistic Approach to Finding Estimates for the Heat Kernel Associated with a Hormander Form Operator
Discontinuities and Oscillations
The Structure of Manifolds with Positive Scalar Curvature
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 8th April 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269245