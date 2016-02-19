Directions in Partial Differential Equations covers the proceedings of the 1985 Symposium by the same title, conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, held at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

This book is composed of 13 chapters and begins with reviews of the calculus of variations and differential geometry. The subsequent chapters deal with the study of development of singularities, regularity theory, hydrodynamics, mathematical physics, asymptotic behavior, and critical point theory. Other chapters discuss the use of probabilistic methods, the modern theory of Hamilton-Jacobi equations, the interaction between theory and numerical methods for partial differential equations. The remaining chapters explore attempts to understand oscillatory phenomena in solutions of nonlinear equations.

This book will be of great value to mathematicians and engineers.