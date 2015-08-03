Directed Self-assembly of Block Co-polymers for Nano-manufacturing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081002506, 9780081002612

Directed Self-assembly of Block Co-polymers for Nano-manufacturing

1st Edition

Editors: Roel Gronheid Paul Nealey
eBook ISBN: 9780081002612
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081002506
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd August 2015
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

  • List of contributors
  • Part One: Physics and chemistry of block copolymer (BCP) materials
    • 1: Physics of block copolymers from bulk to thin films
      • Abstract
      • 1.1 Introduction
      • 1.2 Order–disorder transition of block copolymers
      • 1.3 Morphologies of diblock copolymer/homopolymer mixtures
      • 1.4 Dynamics of phase transition in block copolymers
      • 1.5 Structures of block copolymer in thin films
      • 1.6 Conclusion
    • 2: RAFT synthesis of block copolymers and their self-assembly properties
      • Abstract
      • Acknowledgments
      • 2.1 RAFT process description
      • 2.2 Polymerization process details
      • 2.3 RAFT end-group catalytic radical reduction
      • 2.4 Block Copolymer In situ Topcoat Applications
      • 2.5 DSA Applications
      • 2.6 High chi block copolymers
      • 2.7 Conclusions
    • 3: Thermal and solvent annealing of block copolymer films
      • Abstract
      • 3.1 Introduction
      • 3.2 Thermal annealing of BCPs films
      • 3.3 Solvent annealing of BCPs films
      • 3.4 Summary and outlook
    • 4: Field-theoretic simulations and self-consistent field theory for studying block copolymer directed self-assembly
      • Abstract
      • 4.1 Introduction
      • 4.2 Overview of field-theory-based simulations of block copolymer DSA
      • 4.3 Chemoepitaxy modeling
      • 4.4 Graphoepitaxy modeling
      • 4.5 Summary and outlook
  • Part Two: Templates and patterning for directed self-assembly
    • 5: Directed self-oriented self-assembly of block copolymers using topographical surfaces
      • Abstract
      • 5.1 Introduction
      • 5.2 Control of interfacial interactions
      • 5.3 Graphoepitaxy
      • 5.4 Application of BCPs guided by topographical surfaces
      • 5.5 Summary and outlook
    • 6: Directed self-oriented self-assembly of block copolymers using chemically modified surfaces
      • Abstract
      • 6.1 Introduction
      • 6.2 Fabrication of chemical patterns
      • 6.3 Thermodynamics of thin film BCP assembly on chemical patterns
      • 6.4 Kinetics of thin film BCP assembly on chemical patterns
      • 6.5 High-resolution patterning
      • 6.6 Applications
      • 6.7 Conclusion
    • 7: X-ray characterization of directed self-assembly block copolymers
      • Abstract
      • 7.1 Introduction
      • 7.2 Interactions of X-rays with matter
      • 7.3 SAXS and RSoXS
      • 7.4 Thermodynamics
      • 7.5 Critical dimension small-angle X-ray scattering
      • 7.6 Conclusions and future direction
    • 8: Self-assembly of block copolymers by graphoepitaxy
      • Abstract
      • Acknowledgments
      • 8.1 Introduction
      • 8.2 DSA for uniform 1D and 2D patterned arrays
      • 8.3 Aperiodic nanostructures
      • 8.4 Multilayer structures
      • 8.5 Conclusion
  • Part Three: Application of directed self-assembly in nanomanufacturing
    • 9: The inverse directed self-assembly problem
      • Abstract
      • 9.1 Introduction
      • 9.2 DSA model and inverse DSA problem
      • 9.3 Conclusions and future directions
      • Acknowledgments
    • 10: Directed self-assembly guiding template design for contact hole patterning
      • Abstract
      • Acknowledgments
      • 10.1 Flexible control of directed self-assembly using physical guiding templates
      • 10.2 Contact/via patterning using block copolymer DSA—Practical examples
      • 10.3 Alphabet approach: A general design strategy for DSA contact/via patterning
    • 11: Modelling and analysis of large-scale, template self-assembly manufacturing techniques
      • Abstract
      • 11.1 Large-scale modelling requirements
      • 11.2 Applications of lamella systems
      • 11.3 Applications of cylinder forming diblock-copolymers
      • 11.4 Applying cylinder forming grapho-epitaxy to a contact/via process
  • Index

Description

The directed self-assembly (DSA) method of patterning for microelectronics uses polymer phase-separation to generate features of less than 20nm, with the positions of self-assembling materials externally guided into the desired pattern. Directed self-assembly of Block Co-polymers for Nano-manufacturing reviews the design, production, applications and future developments needed to facilitate the widescale adoption of this promising technology.

Beginning with a solid overview of the physics and chemistry of block copolymer (BCP) materials, Part 1 covers the synthesis of new materials and new processing methods for DSA. Part 2 then goes on to outline the key modelling and characterization principles of DSA, reviewing templates and patterning using topographical and chemically modified surfaces, line edge roughness and dimensional control, x-ray scattering for characterization, and nanoscale driven assembly. Finally, Part 3 discusses application areas and related issues for DSA in nano-manufacturing, including for basic logic circuit design, the inverse DSA problem, design decomposition and the modelling and analysis of large scale, template self-assembly manufacturing techniques.

Key Features

  • Authoritative outlining of theoretical principles and modeling techniques to give a thorough introdution to the topic
  • Discusses a broad range of practical applications for directed self-assembly in nano-manufacturing
  • Highlights the importance of this technology to both the present and future of nano-manufacturing by exploring its potential use in a range of fields

Readership

Academics and post-graduate students in electrical and electronic engineering and nanotechnology, as well as industry professionals working in the following areas: nanotechnology, MEMS, lithography, photonics, microelectronics, nanoelectronics, semiconductors, sensors, optical materials and devices and carbon nanomaterials.

About the Editors

Roel Gronheid Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

IMEC, Belgium

Paul Nealey Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Chicago, USA

