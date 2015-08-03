Directed Self-assembly of Block Co-polymers for Nano-manufacturing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Part One: Physics and chemistry of block copolymer (BCP) materials
- 1: Physics of block copolymers from bulk to thin films
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Order–disorder transition of block copolymers
- 1.3 Morphologies of diblock copolymer/homopolymer mixtures
- 1.4 Dynamics of phase transition in block copolymers
- 1.5 Structures of block copolymer in thin films
- 1.6 Conclusion
- 2: RAFT synthesis of block copolymers and their self-assembly properties
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 2.1 RAFT process description
- 2.2 Polymerization process details
- 2.3 RAFT end-group catalytic radical reduction
- 2.4 Block Copolymer In situ Topcoat Applications
- 2.5 DSA Applications
- 2.6 High chi block copolymers
- 2.7 Conclusions
- 3: Thermal and solvent annealing of block copolymer films
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Thermal annealing of BCPs films
- 3.3 Solvent annealing of BCPs films
- 3.4 Summary and outlook
- 4: Field-theoretic simulations and self-consistent field theory for studying block copolymer directed self-assembly
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Overview of field-theory-based simulations of block copolymer DSA
- 4.3 Chemoepitaxy modeling
- 4.4 Graphoepitaxy modeling
- 4.5 Summary and outlook
- Part Two: Templates and patterning for directed self-assembly
- 5: Directed self-oriented self-assembly of block copolymers using topographical surfaces
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Control of interfacial interactions
- 5.3 Graphoepitaxy
- 5.4 Application of BCPs guided by topographical surfaces
- 5.5 Summary and outlook
- 6: Directed self-oriented self-assembly of block copolymers using chemically modified surfaces
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Fabrication of chemical patterns
- 6.3 Thermodynamics of thin film BCP assembly on chemical patterns
- 6.4 Kinetics of thin film BCP assembly on chemical patterns
- 6.5 High-resolution patterning
- 6.6 Applications
- 6.7 Conclusion
- 7: X-ray characterization of directed self-assembly block copolymers
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Interactions of X-rays with matter
- 7.3 SAXS and RSoXS
- 7.4 Thermodynamics
- 7.5 Critical dimension small-angle X-ray scattering
- 7.6 Conclusions and future direction
- 8: Self-assembly of block copolymers by graphoepitaxy
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 DSA for uniform 1D and 2D patterned arrays
- 8.3 Aperiodic nanostructures
- 8.4 Multilayer structures
- 8.5 Conclusion
- Part Three: Application of directed self-assembly in nanomanufacturing
- 9: The inverse directed self-assembly problem
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 DSA model and inverse DSA problem
- 9.3 Conclusions and future directions
- Acknowledgments
- 10: Directed self-assembly guiding template design for contact hole patterning
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 10.1 Flexible control of directed self-assembly using physical guiding templates
- 10.2 Contact/via patterning using block copolymer DSA—Practical examples
- 10.3 Alphabet approach: A general design strategy for DSA contact/via patterning
- 11: Modelling and analysis of large-scale, template self-assembly manufacturing techniques
- Abstract
- 11.1 Large-scale modelling requirements
- 11.2 Applications of lamella systems
- 11.3 Applications of cylinder forming diblock-copolymers
- 11.4 Applying cylinder forming grapho-epitaxy to a contact/via process
- Index
Description
The directed self-assembly (DSA) method of patterning for microelectronics uses polymer phase-separation to generate features of less than 20nm, with the positions of self-assembling materials externally guided into the desired pattern. Directed self-assembly of Block Co-polymers for Nano-manufacturing reviews the design, production, applications and future developments needed to facilitate the widescale adoption of this promising technology.
Beginning with a solid overview of the physics and chemistry of block copolymer (BCP) materials, Part 1 covers the synthesis of new materials and new processing methods for DSA. Part 2 then goes on to outline the key modelling and characterization principles of DSA, reviewing templates and patterning using topographical and chemically modified surfaces, line edge roughness and dimensional control, x-ray scattering for characterization, and nanoscale driven assembly. Finally, Part 3 discusses application areas and related issues for DSA in nano-manufacturing, including for basic logic circuit design, the inverse DSA problem, design decomposition and the modelling and analysis of large scale, template self-assembly manufacturing techniques.
Key Features
- Authoritative outlining of theoretical principles and modeling techniques to give a thorough introdution to the topic
- Discusses a broad range of practical applications for directed self-assembly in nano-manufacturing
- Highlights the importance of this technology to both the present and future of nano-manufacturing by exploring its potential use in a range of fields
Readership
Academics and post-graduate students in electrical and electronic engineering and nanotechnology, as well as industry professionals working in the following areas: nanotechnology, MEMS, lithography, photonics, microelectronics, nanoelectronics, semiconductors, sensors, optical materials and devices and carbon nanomaterials.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 3rd August 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002612
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081002506
About the Editors
Roel Gronheid Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
IMEC, Belgium
Paul Nealey Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Chicago, USA