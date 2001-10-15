Direct-Write Technologies for Rapid Prototyping Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121742317, 9780080504643

Direct-Write Technologies for Rapid Prototyping Applications

1st Edition

Sensors, Electronics, and Integrated Power Sources

Editors: Alberto Pique Douglas Chrisey
eBook ISBN: 9780080504643
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121742317
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 2001
Page Count: 726
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19200.00
16320.00
225.44
191.62
135.00
114.75
225.00
191.25
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
110.50
195.00
165.75
215.00
182.75
19200.00
16320.00
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Direct-Write Technologies covers applications, materials, and the techniques in using direct-write technologies. This book provides an overview of the different direct write techniques currently available, as well as a comparison between the strengths and special attributes for each of the techniques. The techniques described open the door for building prototypes and testing materials. The book also provides an overview of the state-of-the-art technology involved in this field. Basic academic researchers and industrial development engineers who pattern thin film materials will want to have this text on their shelves as a resource for specific applications. Others in this or related fields will want the book to read the introductory material summarizing isuses common to all approaches, in order to compare and contrast different techniques. Everyday applications include electronic components and sensors, especially chemical and biosensors.

There is a wide range of research and development problems requiring state-of-the-art direct write tools. This book will appeal to basic researchers and development engineers in university engineering departments and at industrial and national research laboratories. This text should appeal equally well in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Both basic academic researchers and industrial development engineers who pattern thin film materials will want to have this text on their shelves as a resource for specific applications.

Key Features

  • An overview of the different direct write techniques currently available
  • A comparison between the strengths and special attributes for each of the techniques
  • An overview of the state-of-the-art technology involved in this field

Readership

Engineers and materials scientists working in electronic materials/thin films and semiconductors processing

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Direct-Write Technologies for
    Rapid Prototyping
    2. Overview of Commercial and Military Application
    Areas in Passive and Active Electronic Devices
    3. Role of Direct-Write Tools and Technologies for
    Microelectronic Manufacturing
    4. Direct-Write Materials and Layers for
    Electrochemical Power Devices
    5. The Role of Direct Writing for Chemical and
    Biological Materials: Commercial and Military
    Sensing Applications
    6. Advanced Materials Systems for Ultra-Low-Temperature, Digital, Direct-Write Technologies
    7. Direct Write Using Ink-Jet Techniques
    8. Micropen Printing of Electronic Components
    9. Direct Write Thermal Spraying of Multilayer
    Electronics and Sensor Structures
    10. Dip-Pen Nanolithography: Direct Writing Soft
    Structures on the Sub-100-Nanometer-Length
    Scale
    11. Nanolithography with Electron Beams: Theory
    and Practice
    12. Focused Ion Beams for Direct Writing
    13. Laser Direct-Write Micromachining
    14. 3D Microengineering via Laser
    Direct-Write Processing Approaches
    15. Flow- and Laser-Guided Direct Write of
    Electronic and Biological Components
    16. Laser-Induced Forward Transfer: An Approach to
    Single-Step Microfabrication
    17. Matrix Assisted Pulsed Laser Evaporation-Direct Write (MAPLE-DW): A New Method to Rapidly Prototype Organic and Inorganic Materials
    18. Technologies for Micrometer and Nanometer
    Pattern and Material Transfer
    Appendix A: Ancillary Techniques
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
726
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080504643
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121742317

About the Editor

Alberto Pique

Affiliations and Expertise

Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

Douglas Chrisey

Affiliations and Expertise

Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.