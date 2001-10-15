Direct-Write Technologies for Rapid Prototyping Applications
1st Edition
Sensors, Electronics, and Integrated Power Sources
Description
Direct-Write Technologies covers applications, materials, and the techniques in using direct-write technologies. This book provides an overview of the different direct write techniques currently available, as well as a comparison between the strengths and special attributes for each of the techniques. The techniques described open the door for building prototypes and testing materials. The book also provides an overview of the state-of-the-art technology involved in this field. Basic academic researchers and industrial development engineers who pattern thin film materials will want to have this text on their shelves as a resource for specific applications. Others in this or related fields will want the book to read the introductory material summarizing isuses common to all approaches, in order to compare and contrast different techniques. Everyday applications include electronic components and sensors, especially chemical and biosensors.
There is a wide range of research and development problems requiring state-of-the-art direct write tools. This book will appeal to basic researchers and development engineers in university engineering departments and at industrial and national research laboratories. This text should appeal equally well in the United States, Asia, and Europe.
Both basic academic researchers and industrial development engineers who pattern thin film materials will want to have this text on their shelves as a resource for specific applications.
Key Features
- An overview of the different direct write techniques currently available
- A comparison between the strengths and special attributes for each of the techniques
- An overview of the state-of-the-art technology involved in this field
Readership
Engineers and materials scientists working in electronic materials/thin films and semiconductors processing
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Direct-Write Technologies for
Rapid Prototyping
2. Overview of Commercial and Military Application
Areas in Passive and Active Electronic Devices
3. Role of Direct-Write Tools and Technologies for
Microelectronic Manufacturing
4. Direct-Write Materials and Layers for
Electrochemical Power Devices
5. The Role of Direct Writing for Chemical and
Biological Materials: Commercial and Military
Sensing Applications
6. Advanced Materials Systems for Ultra-Low-Temperature, Digital, Direct-Write Technologies
7. Direct Write Using Ink-Jet Techniques
8. Micropen Printing of Electronic Components
9. Direct Write Thermal Spraying of Multilayer
Electronics and Sensor Structures
10. Dip-Pen Nanolithography: Direct Writing Soft
Structures on the Sub-100-Nanometer-Length
Scale
11. Nanolithography with Electron Beams: Theory
and Practice
12. Focused Ion Beams for Direct Writing
13. Laser Direct-Write Micromachining
14. 3D Microengineering via Laser
Direct-Write Processing Approaches
15. Flow- and Laser-Guided Direct Write of
Electronic and Biological Components
16. Laser-Induced Forward Transfer: An Approach to
Single-Step Microfabrication
17. Matrix Assisted Pulsed Laser Evaporation-Direct Write (MAPLE-DW): A New Method to Rapidly Prototype Organic and Inorganic Materials
18. Technologies for Micrometer and Nanometer
Pattern and Material Transfer
Appendix A: Ancillary Techniques
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 726
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 15th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504643
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121742317
About the Editor
Alberto Pique
Affiliations and Expertise
Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.
Douglas Chrisey
Affiliations and Expertise
Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C., U.S.A.