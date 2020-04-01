Direct to Consumer Testing: The Role of Laboratory Medicine, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754446

Direct to Consumer Testing: The Role of Laboratory Medicine, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Editors: Nicole Tolan Robert Nerenz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754446
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Description

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Nicole V. Tolan and Robert Nerenz, will cover Direct to Consumer Testing: The Role of Laboratory Medicine. This issue is one of four selected each year by our Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Milenko Jovan Tanasijevic. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Health Literacy, Identifying Valuable Tests, Challenges with At-Home and Mail-In Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing, Self-Ordering and Interpretations, American Association for Clinical Chemistry Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Position Statement, Data Disjunction, Integration of At-Home Testing, Wearable Devices, Oncogene Panels and Risk Calculations, Ethics, and Pharmacy’s Integration and Testing Offered,  among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323754446

About the Editors

Nicole Tolan Editor

Robert Nerenz Editor

