Direct to Consumer Testing: The Role of Laboratory Medicine, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 40-1
1st Edition
Editors: Nicole Tolan Robert Nerenz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754446
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Description
This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Nicole V. Tolan and Robert Nerenz, will cover Direct to Consumer Testing: The Role of Laboratory Medicine. This issue is one of four selected each year by our Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Milenko Jovan Tanasijevic. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Health Literacy, Identifying Valuable Tests, Challenges with At-Home and Mail-In Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing, Self-Ordering and Interpretations, American Association for Clinical Chemistry Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Position Statement, Data Disjunction, Integration of At-Home Testing, Wearable Devices, Oncogene Panels and Risk Calculations, Ethics, and Pharmacy’s Integration and Testing Offered, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323754446
About the Editors
Nicole Tolan Editor
Robert Nerenz Editor
