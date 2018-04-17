I. History and state of the art of the "direct synthesis" methods

1. Historical and educational aspects of direct synthesis of metal complexes

2. Recent Advances in Direct Synthesis of Organometallic and Coordination Compounds

3. Direct electrochemical synthesis of metal complexes

4. Cryosynthesis of metal complexes in the XXI century

II. "Direct" methods in the preparation of distinct types of complexes

5. Direct synthesis of heterometallic complexes

6. New Trends in the Direct Synthesis of Phthalocyanine/Porphyrine complexes

7. Increase of the speed of direct synthesis of metal complexes

III. "Direct synthesis" and nanotechnology

8. Direct synthesis in Nanochemistry: Building bridges between metal complexes and nanomaterials

IV. Practical applications of "direct" methods

9. Direct synthesis of air-stable metal complexes for desalination and water treatment

10. Use and application of heterometallic complexes in catalysis

11. Recent Advances in Corrosion Science – A Critical Overview and a Deep Comprehension

V. Forgotten "direct" methods of XX century

12. Less-common methods of the "direct synthesis" area