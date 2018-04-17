Direct Synthesis of Metal Complexes
1st Edition
Description
Direct Synthesis of Metal Complexes provides in-depth coverage of the direct synthesis of coordination and organometallic compounds. The work is primarily organized by methods, but also covers highly relevant complexes, such as metal-polymer coordination compounds. This updated reference discusses recent developments in cryosynthesis, electrosynthesis, and tribosynthesis (popular as it doesn’t require organic solvents), with special attention paid to ‘greener’ methodologies and approaches. Additionally, the book describes physical methods of zero-valent metal interaction with organic matter, including sputtering, ultrasonic treatment and synthesis in ionic liquids.
The book presents completely new content as a follow-up to the 1999 Elsevier Science publication Direct Synthesis of Coordination and Organometallic Compounds that was edited by Dr. Garnovskii and Dr. Kharisov.
Key Features
- Covers current methods and techniques of metal interactions with organic media leading to metal chelates, adducts, di- and polymetallic complexes, metal-containing macrocycles, supported coordination compounds (i.e., metal complexes on carbon nanotubes), and more
- Describes reactivities of distinct forms of elemental metals (powders, sheets, nanoparticles (including a host of less-common metal nanostructures) with organic phase (liquid, solid and gaseous) and water
- Includes experimental procedures, with examples of direct synthesis, at the end of each chapter
Readership
Inorganic chemistry researchers
Table of Contents
I. History and state of the art of the "direct synthesis" methods
1. Historical and educational aspects of direct synthesis of metal complexes
2. Recent Advances in Direct Synthesis of Organometallic and Coordination Compounds
3. Direct electrochemical synthesis of metal complexes
4. Cryosynthesis of metal complexes in the XXI century
II. "Direct" methods in the preparation of distinct types of complexes
5. Direct synthesis of heterometallic complexes
6. New Trends in the Direct Synthesis of Phthalocyanine/Porphyrine complexes
7. Increase of the speed of direct synthesis of metal complexes
III. "Direct synthesis" and nanotechnology
8. Direct synthesis in Nanochemistry: Building bridges between metal complexes and nanomaterials
IV. Practical applications of "direct" methods
9. Direct synthesis of air-stable metal complexes for desalination and water treatment
10. Use and application of heterometallic complexes in catalysis
11. Recent Advances in Corrosion Science – A Critical Overview and a Deep Comprehension
V. Forgotten "direct" methods of XX century
12. Less-common methods of the "direct synthesis" area
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110614
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110621
About the Editor
B.I. Kharisov
Boris I. Kharisov
Master Researcher, Chemistry Department
University of Nuevo León, Monterrey, México
Dr. Boris I. Kharisov (born in 1964, in Russia, has lived in Mexico from 1994, and naturalized in Mexico in 2003) is currently a Professor and Researcher at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León (UANL). He took part in the liquidation of the consequences of the Chernobyl accident, working in the contaminated zone in 1987. Degrees: An MS in 1986, in radiochemistry and a PhD in inorganic chemistry in 1993, from the Moscow State University, Russia; Dr. Hab. in physical chemistry in 2006 from Rostov State University, Russia. Memberships: Mexican Academy of Science, National Researchers System (SNI, Level II), Materials Research Society. He is the co-author of nine books, 151 articles, eight book chapters, and holds four patents. Co-editor: Three invited special issues of international journals. He is the member of the Editorial board of three journals. Specialties: Coordination and inorganic chemistry, phthalocyanines, ultrasound, nanotechnology, chemical treatment of petroleum, environmental remediation.
Dr. Kharisov also co-edited 1999 Elsevier publication, Direct Synthesis of Coordination and Organometallic Compounds, with Dr. Garnovskii.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, Mexico