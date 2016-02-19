Direct Rolling and Hot Charging of Strand Cast Billets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080360997, 9781483286808

Direct Rolling and Hot Charging of Strand Cast Billets

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

Editors: J.J. Jonas
eBook ISBN: 9781483286808
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st May 1989
Table of Contents

(partial) Casting Practice and Billet Quality. Temperature Equalization Methods and Equipment. Surface Quality and Sensors for Surface Quality. HCR and DR Processing.

Description

This volume is a collection of papers presented at the International Symposium held in Montreal August 1988 as part of the 27th Annual Conference of Metallurgists, co-sponsored by the Canadian Steel Industry Research Association, the Canadian Continuous Steel Casting Research Group and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Four topic areas are covered in the presentations: (1) casting practice and billet quality for direct rolling and hot charging; (2) temperature equalization methods and equipment; (3) surface quality and sensors and (4) mechanical handling of billets for direct rolling and charging.

Readership

For metallurgical engineers and researchers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286808

About the Editors

J.J. Jonas Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

McGill University, Montreal, Canada

