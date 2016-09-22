Direct Oral Anticoagulants in Clinical Practice: An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 30-5

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is devoted to New Anticoagulant and Antithrombotic Agents and will include articles such as: Development and Pharmacology; Post Orthopedic Joint Replacement Surgery VTE Prophylaxis; Use for Afib; Treatment of Acute VTE; Extended Treatment of VTW; Bleeding Risks: Use in Special Poplulations; Monitoring Anticoagulant Effect, and many more articles surrounding this important title.