Direct Oral Anticoagulants in Clinical Practice: An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463140, 9780323463157

Direct Oral Anticoagulants in Clinical Practice: An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 30-5

1st Edition

Authors: Jean Connors
eBook ISBN: 9780323463157
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463140
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2016
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics is devoted to New Anticoagulant and Antithrombotic Agents and will include articles such as: Development and Pharmacology; Post Orthopedic Joint Replacement Surgery VTE Prophylaxis; Use for Afib; Treatment of Acute VTE; Extended Treatment of VTW; Bleeding Risks: Use in Special Poplulations; Monitoring Anticoagulant Effect, and many more articles surrounding this important title.

Details

About the Authors

Jean Connors Author

