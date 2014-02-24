Direct Methane to Methanol
1st Edition
Foundations and Prospects of the Process
Direct Methane to Methanol: Foundations and Prospects of the Process offers a state-of-the-art account of one of the most interesting and potentially commercial technologies for direct conversion of natural gas into valuable chemicals. The book thoroughly explains the complex and unusual chemistry of the process, as well as possible applications for direct methane to methanol (DMTM). It covers topics involving thermokinetics, pressure, direct oxidation of heavier alkanes, and more, and provides detailed appendices with experimental data and product yields.
This book provides all those who work in the field of gas processing and gas chemistry with the theory and experimental data to develop and apply new processes based on direct oxidation of natural gas. All those who deal with oil and natural gas production and processing will learn about this promising technology for the conversion of gas into more valuable chemicals.
- Reviews more than 350 publications on high-pressure, low-temperature oxidation of methane and other gas phase hydrocarbons
- Contains rare material available for the first time in English
- Explains the reasons of previous failure and outlines the way forward for commercial development of the conversion technology
- Presents a deep theoretical knowledge of this complex conversion process
This book is intended firstly to those who deal with oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation including engineers and production managers in oil and gas companies, engineering companies, as well as academic researchers all over the world.
in addition this book will be interesting for all those who teaching or studying oil and gas chemistry, chemical engineering and chemical kinetics, so it can be offered to oil and gas companies, engineering companies and university libraries.
Direct Methane To Methanol: Foundations and Prospects of the Process
Chapter 1. Historical Review on the DMTM
Chapter 2. Oxidation Products
Main Products of the DMTM Process
The Ratio CH3OH/CH2O
The Ratio CO/CO2
Byproducts
Residual Oxygen
The ΔCH4/ΔO2 Ratio
Yield of Methanol and Oxygenates
Oxidation Products of Methane Homologues
Chapter 3. The Main Parameters of the Process
Effect of Pressure on the Temperature and Rate of the Process
Effect of Pressure on the Yield of the Partial Methane Oxidation Products
Effect of Temperature on the Yield of the Products
Effect of the Oxygen Concentration (CH4/O2 Ratio) on the Selectivity and Yield of the Products
Influence of the Oxygen Concentration on the Reaction Temperature and Reaction Rate
Reaction Time
Specifics of the Organization of the Process
Chapter 4. Effect of the Gas Composition
Hydrocarbons
Hydrogen
Carbon Monoxide
Inerts
Chapter 5. Key Features of the Mechanism
Mechanism of the Gas-Phase Oxidation of Methane in the Medium-Temperature Range
Main Kinetic Features of the DMTM Process
Chapter 6. The Role of Heterogeneous Processes in the Partial Oxidation of Methane to Oxygenates
On the Interplay between the Homogeneous and Heterogeneous-Catalytic Processes of Methane Oxidation
Influence of the Reactor Surface Material
Decomposition of the Products on the Reactor Surface
Effect of Catalysts on the Gas-Phase DMTM Process
Short-time Catalysis and the Possibility of Controlling the DMTM Process
Chapter 7. Role of Pressure in the DMTM Process
Stationary Mode of Branched-Chain Reaction
Effect of Pressure on the Rate of Branched-Chain Quasistationary Reaction and the Methanol Yield
Role of Diffusion of the Reactants to the Reactor Surface
Chapter 8. Thermokinetic Phenomena in Partial Oxidation of Methane
Experimentally Observed Thermokinetic Phenomena in the Partial Oxidation of Methane
Mechanism of Nonlinear Phenomena in the Oxidation of Alkanes
Chapter 9. Promotion of the Process
Homogeneous Chemical Promotion of the Process
Physical Methods for Initiating the Process
Partial Oxidation of Alkanes in SC Conditions
Chapter 10. Partial Oxidation of Methane Homologues. General Principles of the Partial Oxidation of Light Alkanes to Oxygenates
Partial Oxidation of Ethane and Methane–Ethane Mixtures
Propane
Butane
General Features of the Oxidation of Alkanes at High Pressures
Relative conversion of Alkanes in Their Joint Oxidation
Chapter 11. Promising Technologies Based on the DMTM Process
Industrial Experience of the Partial Oxidation of Hydrocarbon Gases to Oxygenates
Conceptual Schemes of the Partial Oxidation of Natural Gas to Oxygenates
Innovative Technologies Based on the Gas-Phase Oxidation of Hydrocarbon Gases to Oxygenates
Chapter 12. Place of the DMTM among the other Processes of Partial Oxidation of Light Alkanes
Partial Oxidation of Light Alkanes as a Basis of the Most Important Gas-Chemical Processes
Oxidative Conversion of Methane to Syngas
Oxidative Coupling of Methane
Selective Oxycracking of Heavier Components of Natural Gas
General Concept of the Modern Low-Scale Gas Chemistry
Chapter 13. Conclusions
Vladimir Arutyunov
Professor and Head of the Laboratory of Hydrocarbon Oxidation of Semenov Institute of Chemical Physics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow