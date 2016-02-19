Direct Current Geoelectric Sounding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444406989, 9780444601834

Direct Current Geoelectric Sounding, Volume 9

1st Edition

Principles And Interpretation

Authors: P Bhattacharya
eBook ISBN: 9780444601834
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Theoretical Foundations

Current flow in a homogeneous earth

Resistivity measurement

Apparent resistivity

Current flow in a homogeneous anisotropic earth

Current flow in a horizontally stratified earth

Homogeneous earth

Two-layer earth

Three-layer earth

Four-layer earth

Principle of equivalence

Vertical electrical sounding (V.E.S.)

Dipole electrical sounding (D.E.S.)

Example (computation procedure)

Chapter 3. Schlumberger Sounding

Type curves and available theoretical curves

Two-layer curves

Three-layer curves

Four-layer curves

Asymptotic values of Schlumberger curves

Principle of reduction of two layers

Principle of reduction of a three-layer earth

Case I: H-type

Case II: A-type

Case III : K-type (modified A-type)

Case IV: Q-type (modified H-type)

Use of the principle of equivalence

Pylaev's nomograms

Graphical construction of empirical curves

Construction of two-layer curves

Construction of three-layer curves

Construction of four-layer curves

Qualitative interpretation

Two-layer earth

Three-layer earth

Quantitative interpretation

Interpretation of two-layer curves

Interpretation of three-layer curves

Interpretation of four-layer curves

Effect of dip on interpretation

Examples

Graphical construction of three-layer field and master curves

Graphical construction of four-layer curves

Qualitative interpretation of field curves

Interpretation of three-layer field curves

Interpretation of four-layer and five-layer field curves

Problems

Problem on interpolation

Problem on three-layer graphical construction

Problem on four-layer graphical construction

Problem on qualitative interpretation

Problems on quantitative interpretation

Chapter 4. Wenner Sounding

Comparison of Schlumberger and Wenner methods

Asymptotic values and available theoretical curves

Tagg's method of interpretation

Two-layer case

Three-layer case

Interpretation by curve matching

Example

Problems

Problem 1

Problem 2

Chapter 5. Dipole Sounding

Characteristics of dipole sounding

Available curves and quantitative interpretation

Problem

Chapter 6. Geological Applications

Engineering problems

Ore prospecting and hydrogeological problems

Ore prospecting

Hydrogeological problems

Structural mapping for oil

Examples

Example 1

Example 2

Problems

Problem 1

Problem 2

References

Index

Enclosure loose Plates I-X






Description

Direct Current Geoelectric Sounding: Principles and Interpretation provides a comprehensive review of the Schlumberger method of geoelectric sounding, as well as current methods of interpretation. It explores the theoretical foundations of geoelectric sounding, the relative advantages and limitations of the two symmetrical arrangements for vertical electrical sounding, the techniques of interpretation for Wenner sounding curves, and dipole sounding. This volume is based on educational materials used in the study of geoelectric sounding. It begins with an overview of the theory of current flow in a horizontally stratified Earth, followed by a discussion of how the resistivity of the ground is measured. The book explains the current flow in a homogeneous anisotropic and horizontally stratified Earth, the principle of equivalence, and vertical electrical sounding. Moreover, it presents the basic principles and procedures for the construction of theoretical master curves. Asymptotic values of Schlumberger curves, the principle of reduction of two layers and of a three-layer Earth, and Tagg's method of interpretation are also discussed. The book explains the interpretation by curve-matching, characteristics of dipole electric sounding, and geological applications of electrical resistivity sounding. Engineering problems and application examples with self-explanatory diagrams are provided at the end of the chapters. This book will benefit undergraduate and postgraduate students who want to broaden their understanding of exploration geophysics, as well as professional exploration geologists and geophysicists, civil engineers, agricultural scientists, and researchers.

