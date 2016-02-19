Direct Current Geoelectric Sounding, Volume 9
1st Edition
Principles And Interpretation
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Theoretical Foundations
Current flow in a homogeneous earth
Resistivity measurement
Apparent resistivity
Current flow in a homogeneous anisotropic earth
Current flow in a horizontally stratified earth
Homogeneous earth
Two-layer earth
Three-layer earth
Four-layer earth
Principle of equivalence
Vertical electrical sounding (V.E.S.)
Dipole electrical sounding (D.E.S.)
Example (computation procedure)
Chapter 3. Schlumberger Sounding
Type curves and available theoretical curves
Two-layer curves
Three-layer curves
Four-layer curves
Asymptotic values of Schlumberger curves
Principle of reduction of two layers
Principle of reduction of a three-layer earth
Case I: H-type
Case II: A-type
Case III : K-type (modified A-type)
Case IV: Q-type (modified H-type)
Use of the principle of equivalence
Pylaev's nomograms
Graphical construction of empirical curves
Construction of two-layer curves
Construction of three-layer curves
Construction of four-layer curves
Qualitative interpretation
Two-layer earth
Three-layer earth
Quantitative interpretation
Interpretation of two-layer curves
Interpretation of three-layer curves
Interpretation of four-layer curves
Effect of dip on interpretation
Examples
Graphical construction of three-layer field and master curves
Graphical construction of four-layer curves
Qualitative interpretation of field curves
Interpretation of three-layer field curves
Interpretation of four-layer and five-layer field curves
Problems
Problem on interpolation
Problem on three-layer graphical construction
Problem on four-layer graphical construction
Problem on qualitative interpretation
Problems on quantitative interpretation
Chapter 4. Wenner Sounding
Comparison of Schlumberger and Wenner methods
Asymptotic values and available theoretical curves
Tagg's method of interpretation
Two-layer case
Three-layer case
Interpretation by curve matching
Example
Problems
Problem 1
Problem 2
Chapter 5. Dipole Sounding
Characteristics of dipole sounding
Available curves and quantitative interpretation
Problem
Chapter 6. Geological Applications
Engineering problems
Ore prospecting and hydrogeological problems
Ore prospecting
Hydrogeological problems
Structural mapping for oil
Examples
Example 1
Example 2
Problems
Problem 1
Problem 2
References
Index
Enclosure loose Plates I-X
Direct Current Geoelectric Sounding: Principles and Interpretation provides a comprehensive review of the Schlumberger method of geoelectric sounding, as well as current methods of interpretation. It explores the theoretical foundations of geoelectric sounding, the relative advantages and limitations of the two symmetrical arrangements for vertical electrical sounding, the techniques of interpretation for Wenner sounding curves, and dipole sounding. This volume is based on educational materials used in the study of geoelectric sounding. It begins with an overview of the theory of current flow in a horizontally stratified Earth, followed by a discussion of how the resistivity of the ground is measured. The book explains the current flow in a homogeneous anisotropic and horizontally stratified Earth, the principle of equivalence, and vertical electrical sounding. Moreover, it presents the basic principles and procedures for the construction of theoretical master curves. Asymptotic values of Schlumberger curves, the principle of reduction of two layers and of a three-layer Earth, and Tagg's method of interpretation are also discussed. The book explains the interpretation by curve-matching, characteristics of dipole electric sounding, and geological applications of electrical resistivity sounding. Engineering problems and application examples with self-explanatory diagrams are provided at the end of the chapters. This book will benefit undergraduate and postgraduate students who want to broaden their understanding of exploration geophysics, as well as professional exploration geologists and geophysicists, civil engineers, agricultural scientists, and researchers.
