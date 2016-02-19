Direct and Converse Theorems: The Elements of Symbolic Logic, Third Edition explains the logical relations between direct, converse, inverse, and inverse converse theorems, as well as the concept of necessary and sufficient conditions. This book consists of two chapters. The first chapter is devoted to the question of negation. Connected with the question of the negation of a proposition are interrelations of the direct and converse and also of the direct and inverse theorems; the interrelations of necessary and sufficient conditions; and the definition of the locus of a point. The second chapter explains several questions of mathematical logic–a science that is being developed in connection with the theory of mathematical proof. This edition is provided with a large number of problems and questions to help easily understand the material. The book is intended for students studying mathematics, specifically at intermediate colleges of various types. The text is also a useful reference for university students and teachers.