Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells for Portable Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118498, 9780128118986

Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells for Portable Applications

1st Edition

Fundamentals, Engineering and Advances

Authors: Alexandra M. F. R. Pinto Vania Sofia Oliveira Daniela Sofia Castro Falcao
eBook ISBN: 9780128118986
Paperback ISBN: 9780128118498
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th September 2018
Page Count: 353
Description

Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells for Portable Applications: Fundamentals, Engineering and Advances presents the fundamental concepts, technological advances and challenges in developing, modeling and deploying fuel cells and fuel cell systems for portable devices, including micro and mini fuel cells. The authors review the fundamental science of direct alcohol fuel cells, covering, in detail, thermodynamics, electrode kinetics and electrocatalysis of charge-transfer reactions, mass and heat transfer phenomena, and basic modeling aspects. In addition, the book examines other fuels in DAFCs, such as formic acid, ethylene glycol and glycerol, along with technological aspects and applications, including case studies and cost analysis.

Researchers, engineering professionals, fuel cell developers, policymakers and senior graduate students will find this a valuable resource. The book’s comprehensive coverage of fundamentals is especially useful for graduate students, advanced undergraduate students and those new to the field.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive understanding of the fundamentals of DAFCs and their basic components, design and performance
  • Presents current and complete information on the state-of-the-art of DAFC technology and its most relevant challenges for commercial deployment
  • Includes practical application examples, problems and case studies
  • Covers the use of other fuels, such as formic acid, ethylene glycol and glycerol

Readership

Energy engineering graduate students, researchers and professionals developing portable fuel cells systems, engineering professionals developing portable fuel cell-powered devices, senior undergraduates in courses on fuel cells and electrochemistry systems as complementary reference, professors and lecturers in courses on fuel cell systems

Table of Contents

Part I Fundamentals
1. Introduction to Portable Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells
2. Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells Basic Science
3. Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells Basic Modelling
4. Experimental methods of Characterization
5. Other Alcohol Fuel Cells

Part II Technologies and Portable Applications
6. Development of Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells Components
7. Miniaturization of Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells: Microfabrication techniques and Microfluidic Architectures
8. Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells Stacks
9. Case Studies – Portable applications of Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells
10. Status and Research trends of Portable Direct Alcohol Fuel Cells Technologies

Details

No. of pages:
353
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128118986
Paperback ISBN:
9780128118498

About the Author

Alexandra M. F. R. Pinto

Alexandra M. F. R. Pinto obtained her PhD on Combustion in 1991, after which she focused her activities on the transport phenomena area with particular interest in Mass Transfer and Characterization of two-phase flow patterns using advanced optical techniques. She integrated the know-how acquired with other skills of her core formation in chemical engineering into energy applications, in particular direct methanol and ethanol fuel Cells, microbial fuel cells, PEM fuel cells and hydrogen generators and storage systems. Dr. Pinto develops her research activities in the CEFT–Transport Phenomena Research Centre since its foundation in 1997, where she is presently the leader of the Energy Group. She was principal investigator in nine national projects and participated in other 12 projects, including two with industry partners. She has also been a member of European Network FCTESTNET (Fuel Cell Testing and Standardisation Network). Currently, Dr. Pinto is a professor at Renewable Energies and Chemical Engineering Laboratory of the Chemical Engineering Department of Porto University (DEQ-FEUP), Portugal, where she is director of the Doctoral Program in Chemical and Biological Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, CEFT – Transport Phenomena Research Centre, Chemical Engineering Department, Faculty of Engineering, Porto University

Vania Sofia Oliveira

Affiliations and Expertise

Post-doc Researcher, CEFT – Transport Phenomena Research Centre, Chemical Engineering Department, Faculty of Engineering, Porto University

Daniela Sofia Castro Falcao

Affiliations and Expertise

Post-doc Researcher, CEFT – Transport Phenomena Research Centre, Chemical Engineering Department, Faculty of Engineering, Porto University

