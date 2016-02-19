Diode, Transistor & Fet Circuits Manual

Diode, Transistor and FET Circuits Manual is a handbook of circuits based on discrete semiconductor components such as diodes, transistors, and FETS. The book also includes diagrams and practical circuits.

The book describes basic and special diode characteristics, heat wave-rectifier circuits, transformers, filter capacitors, and rectifier ratings. The text also presents practical applications of associated devices, for example, zeners, varicaps, photodiodes, or LEDs, as well as it describes bipolar transistor characteristics. The transistor can be used in three basic amplifier configurations, such as common-collector, common-emitter, or common-base. Oscillators and multivibrators use transistors as linear amplifying elements or as digital switching elements, respectively. In other practical applications, bipolar transistors are used in audio pre-amp, tone control, and power amplifier applications. For example, the book illustrates the ideal form and location of the volume control where it is fully d.c-isolated from the pre-amplifier's output. The book cites other applications of transistor circuits in a noise limiter, in astable multivibrators, in L-C oscillators, and in lie detectors.

This book is suitable for radio, television, and electronics technicians, design and application engineers, and students in electronics or radio communications.