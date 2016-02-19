Diode, Transistor & Fet Circuits Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750602280, 9781483135403

Diode, Transistor & Fet Circuits Manual

1st Edition

Newnes Circuits Manual Series

Authors: R. M. Marston
eBook ISBN: 9781483135403
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 30th September 1991
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Diode, Transistor and FET Circuits Manual is a handbook of circuits based on discrete semiconductor components such as diodes, transistors, and FETS. The book also includes diagrams and practical circuits.
The book describes basic and special diode characteristics, heat wave-rectifier circuits, transformers, filter capacitors, and rectifier ratings. The text also presents practical applications of associated devices, for example, zeners, varicaps, photodiodes, or LEDs, as well as it describes bipolar transistor characteristics. The transistor can be used in three basic amplifier configurations, such as common-collector, common-emitter, or common-base. Oscillators and multivibrators use transistors as linear amplifying elements or as digital switching elements, respectively. In other practical applications, bipolar transistors are used in audio pre-amp, tone control, and power amplifier applications. For example, the book illustrates the ideal form and location of the volume control where it is fully d.c-isolated from the pre-amplifier's output. The book cites other applications of transistor circuits in a noise limiter, in astable multivibrators, in L-C oscillators, and in lie detectors.
This book is suitable for radio, television, and electronics technicians, design and application engineers, and students in electronics or radio communications.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Basic Diode Circuits

2 Special Diode Circuits

3 Transistor Principles

4 Transistor Amplifier Circuits

5 Transistor Waveform Generators

6 Transistor Audio Amplifiers

7 Transistor Circuit Miscellany

8 FET Principles

9 JFET Circuits

10 MOSFET and CMOS Circuits

11 VMOS Circuits

12 Unijunction Transistor Circuits

Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483135403

About the Author

R. M. Marston

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.