Diode Laser Materials and Devices - A Worldwide Market and Technology Overview to 2005
1st Edition
Description
This report examines the development of the diode laser industry over a six-year period, 2000 to 2005, incorporating analysis of trends in markets, technologies and industry structure. It is designed to provide key information to users and manufacturers of substrates, epitaxial wafers (epiwafers) and devices.
The coverage includes components, laser diodes, and the semiconducting (SC) wafers and epiwafers on which most of these devices are made.
The geographical coverage of the report includes North America, Japan and Europe, which together will account for over 90% of the production and consumption of diode laser materials and devices over the next five years.
However, many other countries have activities in this field including South-East Asia (Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia etc), China, India, Australia and Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic) amongst others. Activities in these countries are commented on in the text where relevant, but are not quantified in the market data.
Chapter 1 is an introduction to the market study.
Chapter 2 contains an executive summary.
Chapter 3 overviews materials markets. The size, quality, and particularly the price, of substrates and wafers are key factors in determining the ability of companies to produce competitive laser products. Chapter 3 also examines trends in materials technologies for laser diodes, the impact of the device markets on wafer demand, and the main suppliers. This chapter introduces the semiconductor materials that are presently or will likely become important to the fabrication of diode laser devices. The principal distinguishing properties of these materials are explained with reference to their application.
Chapter 4 chapter examines the basic application sectors for laser diode devices as well as the basic commercial opportunities, changes and forces acting within each sector. The chapter also examines the market for the basic types of device as well as the promising newer types. For each type of device, market data and forecasts are provided and future prospects described.
The application data are presented for the following industrial groups:
• Automotive
• Computers
• Consumer
• Industrial
• Military and Aerospace
• Telecommunications
• Others
A full 5-year forecast and analysis is provided by application and region.
Chapter 5 is a technology overview. In this chapter a background and overview of developments in the principal technological R&D and production processes for devices is provided. The main focus is on the most important enabling technology for the production of the present and future generations of laser diodes and related devices.
This process is crystal growth and involves the following sequence:
• Bulk growth of single crystals
• Epitaxial growth of semiconductor single crystal layers
• Ion implantation
• Device fabrication, ie gate and contact formation, etc
• Packaging & test
Chapter 6 profiles substrate suppliers, epiwafers suppliers and merchant and captive producers of GaAs devices.
Chapter 7 lists universities and selected industrial labs involved in the areas of diode laser research.
Chapter 8 is a directory of suppliers.
Chapter 9 provides acronyms and exchange rates.
Readership
Users and manufacturers of substrates, epitaxial wafers (epiwafers) and devices
Table of Contents
1.1 Report Structure
1.2 Products
1.3 Markets
1.4 Regions
CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.5 Research Background
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Diode Laser Substrate Markets
2.3 Diode Laser Epitaxial Wafer Markets
2.4 Diode Laser Device Market by Application
2.5 Diode Laser Application Market Forecast
2.6 Market by Application Sector
2.6.1 Telecommunications Markets For Diode Lasers
2.6.2 Consumer Markets For Diode Lasers
2.6.3 Computer Markets For Diode Lasers
2.6.4 Industrial Markets For Diode Lasers
2.6.5 Military/Aerospace Markets For Diode Lasers
2.6.6 Automotive Markets For Diode Lasers
CHAPTER 3 - APPLICATIONS MARKET OVERVIEW
2.6.7 Other Markets For Diode Lasers
3.1 Forecast Summary
3.2 Introduction
3.2.1 Substrates
3.2.2 Epiwafers
3.3 The World Market for Substrates 2000-2005
3.3.1 Introduction
3.3.2 Size Trends for Diode Laser Substrates 2000-2005
3.3.3 Merchant and Captive Production
3.3.4 Impact of Device Demand on Substrate Consumption
3.3.5 Substrate Pricing Trends
3.3.6 Other Substrate Trends
3.3.6.1 Introduction
3.3.6.2 Substrate Growth & Materials
3.3.6.3 GaN and SiC vs. Sapphire
3.3.6.4 GaAs-on-Si Substrates
3.4 World Substrate Supplier Situation
3.5 Merchant GaAs Epitaxial Wafer Markets
3.5.1 Introduction
3.5.2 The World Market for Epiwafers 2000-2005
3.5.3 Epiwafer Industry Overview
3.5.4 Merchant vs. Captive Epitaxy Markets
3.5.5 Epiwafer Markets by Epitaxial Growth Technique
3.5.5.1 MOVPE
3.5.5.2 MBE
3.5.5.3 MOVPE vs. MBE Market Analysis
3.5.6 Epitaxial Wafer Markets by Geographic Region
3.5.7 Epitaxial Wafer Markets by Application
3.5.8 Epiwafer Diameter Trends
3.5.9 MBE Epiwafers Suppliers
CHAPTER 4 - APPLICATION MARKET OVERVIEW
3.5.10 MOVPE Epiwafer Suppliers
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Diode Lasers in the Total Laser Marketplace
4.3 Worldwide Market for Diode Lasers
4.4 The Worldwide Diode Laser Business
4.4.1 Laser Sub-types
4.4.2 Market Applications
4.5 Telecoms Markets for Diode Lasers
4.5.1 Datacommunications
4.5.2 Fibre Optic Communications
4.5.3 Plastic Optical Fibre
4.5.4 Free Space Lasers
4.5.5 Fibre Amplifiers
4.5.6 DWDM
4.5.7 Tunable Lasers
4.5.8 EDFA
4.5.9 Raman Lasers
4.5.10 Fibre Bragg Gratings
4.5.11 Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers
4.6 Consumer Markets for Diode Lasers
4.6.1 Introduction to Visible Laser Diodes
4.6.2 Red Visible Laser
4.6.2.1 CD/DVD
4.6.2.2 Laser Pointers
4.6.3 Visible Diode Lasers
4.7 Computer Markets for Diode Lasers
4.7.1 Introduction to Diode Lasers for the Computer Market
4.7.2 CD Diode Lasers
4.7.3 High Density Optical Data Storage
4.7.4 Laser Printers
4.8 Industrial Markets for Devices
4.8.1 Introduction to Diode Lasers for the Industrial Market
4.8.2 Application of Violet Diode Lasers
4.8.3 High-Power Diode Lasers
4.8.4 Quantum Cascade Lasers
4.9 Military/Aerospace Markets Devices
4.9.1 Diode Lasers in the Military/Aerospace Market
4.9.2 Electronic Warfare
4.9.3 Laser-based Weapons
4.10 Automotive Markets for Devices
4.10.1 Applications for Diode lasers in Vehicles
4.11 Other Markets for Diode Lasers
CHAPTER 5 - TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Crystal Growth
5.3 Cyrstal Growth Technologies
5.3.1 LEC
5.3.2 VGF
5.3.3 Other Technologies
5.3.3.1 Annealing
5.3.3.2 Horizontal Bridgman
5.3.3.3 Vapour-Controlled Czochralski
5.3.3.4 Horizontal Gradient Freeze
5.3.3.5 Summary
5.4 Substrates
5.4.1 GaAs vs. Silicon
5.4.2 Wafering
5.4.3 Aspects of Cutting
5.4.4 Metamorphic Crystal Growth
5.4.5 GaAs on Silicon
5.5 Epitaxial Growth
5.5.1 Introduction
5.5.2 Custom vs. Standard Equipment
5.5.3 MOVPE
5.5.4 Epitaxial Precursor Materials
5.5.5 Commercial MOVPE Reactors
5.5.5.1 Introduction
5.5.5.2 The AIXTRON Planetary Reactor System
5.5.5.3 The EMCORE TurboDisc and Enterprise Systems
5.5.5.4 Thomas Swan Systems
5.5.5.5 Other Systems
5.5.6 Commercial MBE Reactors
5.5.6.1 Introduction
5.5.6.2 RIBER Systems
5.5.6.3 Thermo VG Semicon Systems
5.5.6.4 Apllied Epi Systems
5.6 In Situ Monitoring
5.7 Device Fabrication Processes
5.7.1 Introduction
5.7.2 Ion Implantation
5.7.3 Rapid Thermal Annealing
5.7.4 Etching
CHAPTER 6 - COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Agere
6.3 Agilent
6.4 AIXTRON
6.5 Alcatel
6.6 Alfalight
6.7 American Xtal Technology
6.8 ATMI Epitaxial Services
6.9 Coherent
6.10 Cree
6.11 E20 Communications
6.12 Eastman Kodak
6.13 EMCORE
6.14 Epichem
6.15 ExceLight
6.16 Freiberger
6.17 Fujitsu
6.18 Furukawa
6.19 Hamamatsu
6.20 Hitachi
6.21 Honeywell
6.22 Infineon
6.23 IQE
6.24 Japan Energy
6.25 JDS-Uniphase
6.26 Matsushita
6.27 Mitsubishi
6.28 NEC
6.29 Nichia
6.30 Nortel
6.31 Oki
6.32 PerkinElmer
6.33 Picogiga
6.34 Princeton Lightwave
6.35 RIBER
6.36 Rohm
6.37 Sanyo
6.38 Sharp
6.39 Sony
6.40 Spectra-Physics
6.41 Thales
6.42 Thermo VG Semicon
6.43 Toshiba
6.44 Toyoda Gosei
6.45 XEROX
6.46 Zarlink
CHAPTER 7 - GEOGRAPHICAL LIST OF UNIVERSITIES AND SELECTED INDUSTRIAL LABS INVOLVED IN RESEARCH
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Australia
7.3 Belgium
7.4 Canada
7.5 China
7.6 Finland
7.7 France
7.8 Germany
7.9 Greece
7.10 India
7.11 Ireland
7.12 Italy
7.13 Japan
7.14 Korea
7.15 The Netherlands
7.16 Poland
7.17 Russia
7.18 Singapore
7.19 South Africa
7.20 Spain
7.21 Sweden
7.22 Switzerland
7.23 Taiwan
7.24 Tunisia
7.25 UK
7.26 USA
CHAPTER 8 - DIRECTORY OF LEADING SUPPLIERS
CHAPTER 9 - APPENDICES
9.1 Acronyms
9.2 Exchange Rates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 20th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530437
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856173865