Dimensions In Health Research: Search For The Medicines Of Tomorrow
1st Edition
Dimensions in Health Research: Search for the Medicines of Tomorrow is a collection of papers presented at the 1977 Symposium on Dimensions in Health Research: Search for the Medicines of Tomorrow, held in Basel, Switzerland, sponsored by the Roche Research Foundation for Scientific Exchange and Biomedical Collaboration. This symposium is organized in honor to Professor Alfred Pletscher, a known neurobiologist who led the discovery of drugs for the treatment of various central nervous disorders.
This book is organized into three section encompassing 28 chapters. The first section covers the molecular biological aspects of gene expression; the biosynthesis of human interferon; the concept of DNA damage and repair; and the link between advances in molecular genetics and medicine. The second section discusses the pertinent advances in understanding the mechanism of immune system and its components. The third section surveys the trends in pharmacotherapy based on monoaminergic, adenosine triphosphate, gamma-amino butyric acid, amino acid, and peptide mechanisms. This book will prove useful to researchers in the fields of molecular biology, immunology, and neurobiology.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
Welcoming Address
Introduction
Session I: Molecular Biology Presented
Molecular Events Involved in the Expression of Genetic Information
Introductory Remarks on Molecular Biology
Human Interferon: The Proteins, the mRNA, the Genes, the Future
Discussion
Repair and Expression of DNA Damage
Discussion
Molecular Genetics and the Future of Medicine
Discussion
Session II: Immunology Presented
Introduction to Immunology
Past Achievements and Future Prospects of Applied Immunology-An Introduction
Some Challenges for Practical Immunologists
Lymphocyte Control
Discussion
Application of Recent Discoveries in Immunology
Discussion
Session III: Neurobiology Presented
Neurobiology: Introductory Remarks
Remarks on Neurobiology
Current Trends in Pharmacotherapy Based on Monoaminergic Mechanisms
Evidence for ATP as a Neurotransmitter-Possible Therapeutic Implications
Discussion
GABA as a Neurotransmitter and Target for Drugs
Discussion
Amino Acids and Peptides in CNS-Prospects for Design of Novel Psychotropic Drugs
Discussion
Concluding Remarks
Closing Address
Index
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159548
Herbert Weissbach
Roche Institute of Molecular Biology, Roche Research Center, Nutley, New Jersey, U.S.A.