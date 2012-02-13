Dimensionless Physical Quantities in Science and Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124160132, 9780123914583

Dimensionless Physical Quantities in Science and Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Josef Kunes
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124160132
Paperback ISBN: 9780323282369
eBook ISBN: 9780123914583
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th February 2012
Page Count: 454
Description

Dimensionless quantities, such as π, e, and φ are used in mathematics, engineering, physics, and chemistry. In recent years the dimensionless groups, as demonstrated in detail here, have grown in significance and importance in contemporary mathematical and computer modeling as well as the traditional fields of physical modeling. This book offers the most comprehensive and up to date resource for dimensionless quantities, providing not only a summary of the quantities, but also a clarification of their physical principles, areas of use, and other specific properties across multiple relevant fields. Presenting the most complete and clearly explained single resource for dimensionless groups, this book will be essential for students and researchers working across the sciences.

Key Features

  • Includes approximately 1,200 dimensionless quantities
  • Features both classic and newly developing fields
  • Easy to use with clear organization and citations to relevant works

Readership

Physicists, Chemists, Engineers, Biologists

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Foreword

1. Introduction

2. Physics and Physical Chemistry

2.1 Physics, Mathematics and Geometry

2.2 Physical Chemistry

3. Fluid Mechanics

3.1 One-Phase Fluid Mechanics

3.2 Multiphase Fluid Mechanics

3.3 Rheology

4. Solid Mechanics

4.1 Linear and Non-Linear Solid Mechanics

4.2 Fracture Mechanics and Micromechanics

4.3 Aeroelasticity

4.4 Tribology

5. Thermomechanics

5.1 Heat Conduction

5.2 Free Convection

5.3 Forced Convection

5.4 Radiation

5.5 Boiling

5.6 Evaporation

5.7 Condensation

5.8 Heat and Mass Transfer

5.9 Non-Equilibrium Thermomechanics

6. Electromagnetism

6.1 Electricity

6.2 Magnetism

6.3 Magneto-hydrodynamics

7. Physical Technology

7.1 Micro- and Nanotechnology

7.2 Plasma Physics and Technology

8. Technology and Mechanical Engineering

8.1 Technology and Material

8.2 Mechanical Engineering

9. Geophysics and Ecology

9.1 Geophysics, Meteorology and Astrophysics

9.2 Ecology and Biology

References

About the Author

Josef Kunes

Josef Kunes

Affiliations and Expertise

Fromerly of University of West Bohemia, Plzeň, Czech Republic

