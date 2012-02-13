Dimensionless Physical Quantities in Science and Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Dimensionless quantities, such as π, e, and φ are used in mathematics, engineering, physics, and chemistry. In recent years the dimensionless groups, as demonstrated in detail here, have grown in significance and importance in contemporary mathematical and computer modeling as well as the traditional fields of physical modeling. This book offers the most comprehensive and up to date resource for dimensionless quantities, providing not only a summary of the quantities, but also a clarification of their physical principles, areas of use, and other specific properties across multiple relevant fields. Presenting the most complete and clearly explained single resource for dimensionless groups, this book will be essential for students and researchers working across the sciences.
Key Features
- Includes approximately 1,200 dimensionless quantities
- Features both classic and newly developing fields
- Easy to use with clear organization and citations to relevant works
Readership
Physicists, Chemists, Engineers, Biologists
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Foreword
1. Introduction
2. Physics and Physical Chemistry
2.1 Physics, Mathematics and Geometry
2.2 Physical Chemistry
3. Fluid Mechanics
3.1 One-Phase Fluid Mechanics
3.2 Multiphase Fluid Mechanics
3.3 Rheology
4. Solid Mechanics
4.1 Linear and Non-Linear Solid Mechanics
4.2 Fracture Mechanics and Micromechanics
4.3 Aeroelasticity
4.4 Tribology
5. Thermomechanics
5.1 Heat Conduction
5.2 Free Convection
5.3 Forced Convection
5.4 Radiation
5.5 Boiling
5.6 Evaporation
5.7 Condensation
5.8 Heat and Mass Transfer
5.9 Non-Equilibrium Thermomechanics
6. Electromagnetism
6.1 Electricity
6.2 Magnetism
6.3 Magneto-hydrodynamics
7. Physical Technology
7.1 Micro- and Nanotechnology
7.2 Plasma Physics and Technology
8. Technology and Mechanical Engineering
8.1 Technology and Material
8.2 Mechanical Engineering
9. Geophysics and Ecology
9.1 Geophysics, Meteorology and Astrophysics
9.2 Ecology and Biology
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 13th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124160132
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323282369
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914583
About the Author
Josef Kunes
Affiliations and Expertise
Fromerly of University of West Bohemia, Plzeň, Czech Republic