Practical Guides in Chemical Engineering are a cluster of short texts that each provides a focused introductory view on a single subject. The full library spans the main topics in the chemical process industries that engineering professionals require a basic understanding of. They are ‘pocket publications’ that the professional engineer can easily carry with them or access electronically while working. Each text is highly practical and applied, and presents first principles for engineers who need to get up to speed in a new area fast. The focused facts provided in each guide will help you converse with experts in the field, attempt your own initial troubleshooting, check calculations, and solve rudimentary problems.

Dimensional Analysis provides the foundation for similitude and for up and downscaling. Aeronautical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering have used Dimensional Analysis profitably for over one hundred years. Chemical Engineering has made limited use of it due to the complexity of chemical processes. However, Chemical Engineering can now employ Dimensional Analysis widely due to the free-for-use matrix calculators now available on the Internet. This book shows how to apply matrices to Dimensional Analysis.