Dimensional Analysis
1st Edition
Practical Guides in Chemical Engineering
Description
Practical Guides in Chemical Engineering are a cluster of short texts that each provides a focused introductory view on a single subject. The full library spans the main topics in the chemical process industries that engineering professionals require a basic understanding of. They are ‘pocket publications’ that the professional engineer can easily carry with them or access electronically while working. Each text is highly practical and applied, and presents first principles for engineers who need to get up to speed in a new area fast. The focused facts provided in each guide will help you converse with experts in the field, attempt your own initial troubleshooting, check calculations, and solve rudimentary problems.
Dimensional Analysis provides the foundation for similitude and for up and downscaling. Aeronautical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering have used Dimensional Analysis profitably for over one hundred years. Chemical Engineering has made limited use of it due to the complexity of chemical processes. However, Chemical Engineering can now employ Dimensional Analysis widely due to the free-for-use matrix calculators now available on the Internet. This book shows how to apply matrices to Dimensional Analysis.
Key Features
- Practical, short, concise information on the basics will help you get an answer or teach yourself a new topic quickly
- Supported by industry examples to help you solve a real world problem
- Single subject volumes provide key facts for professionals
Readership
Practicing engineers (primarily chemical engineers).
Table of Contents
Dedication
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Process Development
1.2 Twentieth-Century Revolutions
1.3 Dimensional Analysis
1.4 Summary
Notes and References
Chapter 2. History of Dimensional Analysis
2.1 Pre Joseph Fourier
2.2 Post Joseph Fourier
2.3 Summary
Notes and References
Chapter 3. Dimensions and Systems of Units
3.1 Physical Concept and Physical Quantity
3.2 Physical Magnitude
3.3 Systems of Units
3.4 Heat and Temperature
3.5 Chemical Change
3.6 Summary
Notes and References
Chapter 4. Foundation of Dimensional Analysis
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Developing Dimensional Analysis
4.3 Foundation of Method of Indices
4.4 Dimensional Homogeneity
4.5 Matrix Formulation of Dimensional Analysis
4.6 Identifying Variables for Dimensional Analysis
4.7 Summary
References
Chapter 5. Mechanical/Physical Examples of Dimensional Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Point Moving in a Circular Orbit
5.3 Volumetric Flow Rate of a Fluid Through a Tube
5.4 Velocity on an Inclined Plane
5.5 Water Flow over a Weir
5.6 Determining Fluid Viscosity
5.7 Kepler’s Second Law
5.8 Fluid Flow in a Circular Pipe
5.9 Summary
References
Chapter 6. Thermal Examples of Dimensional Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ideal Gas Law
6.3 Flowing Hot Water Heater (Boussinesq’s Problem)
6.4 Film Coefficient for Batch Mixer Heat Transfer
6.5 Steady State Heat Transfer in Bubble Columns
6.6 Heat Transfer Inside Tubes
6.7 Summary
References
Chapter 7. Mass Transfer and Reaction Examples of Dimensional Analysis
7.1 Introduction
7.2 First-Order, Homogeneous Batch Reaction
7.3 First-Order, Homogeneous Batch Reaction with Agitation
7.4 First-Order, Homogeneous Reaction in a Plug Flow Reactor
7.5 First-Order Reaction Using a Solid Supported Catalyst
7.6 Summary
References
Chapter 8. Dimensional Analysis and Scaling
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Modeling
8.3 Similarity
8.4 Theory of Models
8.5 Summary
References
Chapter 9. An Assessment of Dimensional Analysis
9.1 Scope of Dimensional Analysis
9.2 Uses for Dimensional Analysis
9.3 Limitations of Dimensional Analysis
9.4 Summary
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 7th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128012550
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128012369
About the Author
Jonathan Worstell
Jonathan Worstell earned his Physics degree from Northwestern University then switched to the chemical sciences, earning an MS in Chemistry from Ball State University and a PhD in Applied Chemistry from Colorado School of Mines. Dr. Worstell worked at Eli Lilly and Company and Northwestern University Medical School prior to starting a thirty year career in the petrochemical industry. After retiring from the petrochemical industry, he began an academic career at University of Houston where he teaches senior level chemical engineering courses. Dr. Worstell also consults with several global petrochemical companies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Shell Chemical Company, Houston, TX, USA