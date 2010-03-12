Digital Video Surveillance and Security
1st Edition
Description
Digital Video Surveillance & Security provides a blueprint for the IP-based electronic security system clients need, allowing security professionals to protect their client's place of business or home. The author gives detailed plans on the best camera position, areas of coverage, and hardware and software to select to maximize the effectiveness of newer lower-cost networked technologies. Clear, step-by-step descriptions and detailed illustrations describe the integration of such components as the current or new security system, door and window sensors, or other access controls, offering the capability of instantly launching a video of the area under surveillance on a computer or HDTV.
Today's digital video surveillance solutions are networked, digitally archived, offering granular, managed accessibility from anywhere (any office, home, PDA, or smart phone), and providing interoperability and simple scalability. With recent advances in technology, DVS is economically attainable for most businesses. Security consultants can use this information to guide their clients in making budget-friendly choices of design and equipment and assembling the optimal system for their needs. Systems installers can use this step-by-step illustrated guide to master this crucial new technology.
Key Features
Vendor-neutral comparisons of camera equipment and recording options
Common sense approach
Highly visual presentation
Case studies and descriptions of best practices
Step-by-step guides
Easy to read diagrams and schematics
Readership
Security consultants; security contractors; systems installers. Secondary market: tech-savvy small business owners and DIY homeowners.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction to Digital Video Security
PART I CHOOSING THE RIGHT EQUIPMENT
Chapter 2. Digital Video Overview
Chapter 3. Digital Video Hardware
Chapter 4. Understanding Networks and Networked Video
Chapter 5. Wireless Networked Video
PART 2 APPROACHING THE PROJECT
Chapter 6. Site Survey
Chapter 7. Choosing the Right Software
Chapter 8. DVS Archiving and Storage
Chapter 9. Project Implementation
Chapter 10. Security Integration and Access Management
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 12th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961699
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856177474
About the Author
Anthony Caputo
Anthony C. Caputo has been a senior technical consultant since 1998, with eight years of hands-on DVS and CCTV experience, and over eighteen years of networking and digital video experience. Worked as a DVS Architect and system engineer in public transportation, education, retail and municipals having worked on homeland security and surveillance projects including City of Chicago; New York City; Dallas; Rochester; and Basra, Iraq. He is also the published author of McGraw-Hill’s Build Your Own Server and has presented at conferences on the importance of a network security plan, and his multi-dimensional view for troubleshooting networked video. Caputo also provided the Keynote Speech "The Future of CCTV" at CCTV World 2011 Conference in Sydney Australia in December 2011.
He is a subject matter expert and is certified in a number of technology disciplines, including project management with PMI (PMP), CCNA, CWNA, Genetec Omnicast and Security Center, Firetide Mesh Network Engineer, object-oriented analysis and design for business process improvement, and a Microsoft Certified Professional. He holds a certification as an IBM e-business Solution Advisor, helping IBM write the exam for certification and in encryption and security from the University of Chicago.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and City-Wide Physical Security Architect at Avrio RMS Group
Anthony Caputo
Reviews
"This book provides all you need to know about digital video security and more, furnishing a detailed study of digital video monitoring. The market’s growth and dynamism makes this text a relevant and welcome one for security professionals…. This book is extremely educational and should be consulted by any security professional interested in the transition from analog to digital video."-- Jack F. Dowling, CPP, PSP, Security Management, April 2011