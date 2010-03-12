Digital Video Surveillance and Security

Anthony C. Caputo has been a senior technical consultant since 1998, with eight years of hands-on DVS and CCTV experience, and over eighteen years of networking and digital video experience. Worked as a DVS Architect and system engineer in public transportation, education, retail and municipals having worked on homeland security and surveillance projects including City of Chicago; New York City; Dallas; Rochester; and Basra, Iraq. He is also the published author of McGraw-Hill’s Build Your Own Server and has presented at conferences on the importance of a network security plan, and his multi-dimensional view for troubleshooting networked video. Caputo also provided the Keynote Speech "The Future of CCTV" at CCTV World 2011 Conference in Sydney Australia in December 2011.

He is a subject matter expert and is certified in a number of technology disciplines, including project management with PMI (PMP), CCNA, CWNA, Genetec Omnicast and Security Center, Firetide Mesh Network Engineer, object-oriented analysis and design for business process improvement, and a Microsoft Certified Professional. He holds a certification as an IBM e-business Solution Advisor, helping IBM write the exam for certification and in encryption and security from the University of Chicago.