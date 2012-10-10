Digital Video Processing for Engineers
1st Edition
A Foundation for Embedded Systems Design
Description
Any device or system with imaging functionality requires a digital video processing solution as part of its embedded system design. Engineers need a practical guide to technology basics and design fundamentals that enables them to deliver the video component of complex projects.
This book introduces core video processing concepts and standards, and delivers practical how-to guidance for engineers embarking on digital video processing designs using FPGAs. It covers the basic topics of video processing in a pictorial, intuitive manner with minimal use of mathematics. Key outcomes and benefits of this book for users include: understanding the concepts and challenges of modern video systems; architect video systems at a system level; reference design examples to implement your own high definition video processing chain; understand implementation trade-offs in video system designs.
Key Features
- Video processing is a must-have skill for engineers working on products and solutions for rapidly growing markets such as video surveillance, video conferencing, medical imaging, military imaging, digital broadcast equipment, displays and countless consumer electronics applications
- This book is for engineers who need to develop video systems in their designs but who do not have video processing experience. It introduces the fundamental video processing concepts and skills in enough detail to get the job done, supported by reference designs, step-by-step FPGA- examples, core standards and systems architecture maps
- Written by lead engineers at Altera Corp, a top-three global developer of digital video chip (FPGA) technology
Readership
Electronic design and implementation engineers, software engineers, hardware engineers, system engineers and students with limited or no VP/DSP experience
Table of Contents
Introduction; Components of a digital video signal; Resolution and Formats; Video Interfaces; Video Processing; Scaling; De-interlacing; Mixing (Alpha Blending); Sensor processing for image sensors; Entropy and Quantization; Lossy and Lossless Compression; Video Compression Standards and Quality; Video Modulation & Transport; Video over IP; Implementing HD ASICs and FPGAs; Video Bottleneck; Building an HD Video system; Synchronization Issues; Audio; IP Reuse; Debugging Video Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2012
- Published:
- 10th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124157613
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124157606
About the Author
Suhel Dhanani
Affiliations and Expertise
Altera Corporation, San Jose, CA, USA
Michael Parker
Michael Parker is responsible for Intel’s FPGA division digital signal processing (DSP) product planning. This includes Variable Precision FPGA silicon architecture for DSP applications, DSP tool development, floating point tools, IP and video IP. He joined Altera (now Intel) in January 2007, and has over 20 years of previous DSP engineering design experience with companies such as Alvarion, Soma Networks, Avalcom, TCSI, Stanford Telecom and several startup companies. He holds an MSEE from Santa Clara University, and BSEE from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior DSP Technical Marketing Manager, Altera Corporation, San Jose, CA, USA
Reviews
"Parker and Dhanani…explain basic concepts and applications of video technology so engineers can either build their own video systems or integrate third-party video technology into their products. Their treatment might also be useful to people who need to know the basics but not the details for technical marketing and sales, and to executives in the many business that require video technology." --Reference and Research Book News, December 2012