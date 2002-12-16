Digital Video and HD
1st Edition
Algorithms and Interfaces
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments List of Figures List of Tables Preface
Part 1 - Introduction Chapter 1 - Raster Images Chapter 2 - Quantization Chapter 3 - Brightness Contrast Controls Chapter 4 - Raster Images in Computing Chapter 5 - Raster Scanning Chapter 6 - Image Structure Chapter 7 - Resolution Chapter 8 - Constant Luminance Chapter 9 - Rendering Intent Chapter 10 - Introduction to Luma Chroma Chapter 11 - Introduction to Component SDTV Chapter 12 - Introduction to Composite NTSC PAL Chapter 13 - Introduction to HDTV Chapter 14 - Introduction to Compression Chapter 15 - Digital Video Interfaces
Part 2 - Principles Chapter 16 - Filtering and Sampling Chapter 17 - Resampling, Interpolation, and decimation Chapter 18 - Image Digitization and Reconstruction Chapter 19 - Perception and Visual Acuity Chapter 20 - Luminance and Lightness Chapter 21 - The CIE System of Colorimetry Chapter 22 - Color Science for Video Chapter 23 - Gamma Chapter 24 - Luma and Color Differences Chapter 25 - Component Video Color Coding for SDTV Chapter 26 - Component Video Color Coding for HDTV Chapter 27 - NTSC PAL Chroma Modulation Chapter 28 - NTSC PAL Frequency Interleaving Chapter 29 - NTSC Y'IQ System Chapter 30 - Frame, Field, Line, and Sample Rates Chapter 31 - Timecode Chapter 32 - Video Signal Structure Chapter 33 - Digital Sync., TRS, Ancillary Data, and Interface Chapter 34 - Analog SDTV Sync, Genlock, and Interface Chapter 35 - Videotape Recording Chapter 36 - 2-3 Pulldown Chapter 37 - Deinterlacing
Part 3 - Video Compression Chapter 38 - JPEG and Motion-JPEG Compression Chapter 39 - MPEG-2 Video Compression
Part 4 - Studio Standards Chapter 40 - 525/59.94 Component Video Chapter 41 - 525/59.94 NTSC Composite Video Chapter 42 - 625/50 Component Video Chapter 43 - 625/50 PAL Composite Video Chapter 44 - SDTV Test Signals Chapter 45 - 1280x720 HDTV Chapter 46 - 1920x1080 HDTV Chapter 47 - Electrical and Mechanical Interfaces
Part 5 - Broadcast Consumer Video Chapter 48 - Analog NTSC nbsp; PAL Broadcast Standards Chapter 49 - Consumer Analog NTSC PAL Chapter 50 - Digital Television Broadcast Standards
Appendices A - YUV and Luminance Considered Harmful B - Introduction to Radiometry Photometry C - Glossary of Video Signal Terms
Index
Description
Rapidly evolving computer and communications technologies have achieved data transmission rates and data storage capacities high enough for digital video. But video involves much more than just pushing bits! Achieving the best possible image quality, accurate color, and smooth motion requires understanding many aspects of image acquisition, coding, processing, and display that are outside the usual realm of computer graphics. At the same time, video system designers are facing new demands to interface with film and computer system that require techniques outside conventional video engineering.
Charles Poynton's 1996 book A Technical Introduction to Digital Video became an industry favorite for its succinct, accurate, and accessible treatment of standard definition television (SDTV). In Digital Video and HDTV, Poynton augments that book with coverage of high definition television (HDTV) and compression systems.For more information on HDTV Retail markets, go to: http://www.insightmedia.info/newsletters.php#hdtv
Key Features
With the help of hundreds of high quality technical illustrations, this book presents the following topics:
- Basic concepts of digitization, sampling, quantization, gamma, and filtering
- Principles of color science as applied to image capture and display
- Scanning and coding of SDTV and HDTV
- Video color coding: luma, chroma (4:2:2 component video, 4fSC composite video)
- Analog NTSC and PAL
- Studio systems and interfaces
- Compression technology, including M-JPEG and MPEG-2
- Broadcast standards and consumer video equipment
Readership
Engineers, programmers, and computer graphics professionals who work in fields (such as film and software and game design) that encompasses video for entertainment as well as non-broadcast, non-entertainment applications in business, science, and education, including teleconferencing, Web-based training, sales and marketing presentations, and exploration.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2002
- Published:
- 16th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504308
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781558607927
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Charles Poynton Author
Charles Poynton is an independent contractor specializing in digital color imaging systems, including digital video, HDTV, and digital cinema. A Fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), Poynton was awarded the Society’s prestigious David Sarnoff Gold Medal for his work to integrate video technology with computing and communications. Poynton is the author of the widely respected book, A Technical Introduction to Digital Video, published in 1996. Engineers (SMPTE), and in 1994 was awarded the Society's David Sarnoff Gold Medal for his work to integrate video technology with computing and communications. He is also the author of A Technical Introduction to Digital Video.
Affiliations and Expertise
is an independent contractor specializing in digital color imaging systems, including digital video, HDTV, and digital cinema. A Fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), Poynton was awarded the Society’s prestigious David Sarnoff Gold Medal for his work to integrate video technology with computing and communications.
Charles Poynton Author
Charles Poynton is an independent contractor specializing in digital color imaging systems, including digital video, HDTV, and digital cinema. A Fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), Poynton was awarded the Society’s prestigious David Sarnoff Gold Medal for his work to integrate video technology with computing and communications. Poynton is the author of the widely respected book, A Technical Introduction to Digital Video, published in 1996. Engineers (SMPTE), and in 1994 was awarded the Society's David Sarnoff Gold Medal for his work to integrate video technology with computing and communications. He is also the author of A Technical Introduction to Digital Video.
Affiliations and Expertise
is an independent contractor specializing in digital color imaging systems, including digital video, HDTV, and digital cinema. A Fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), Poynton was awarded the Society’s prestigious David Sarnoff Gold Medal for his work to integrate video technology with computing and communications.