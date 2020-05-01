Digital Twin Driven Smart Design
1st Edition
Description
Digital Twin Driven Smart Design draws on the very latest industry practice and research to establish a basis for the implementation of digital twin technology in product design. Coverage of relevant design theory and methodology, is followed by detailed discussions of key enabling technologies, which are supported by cutting edge case studies of implementation. This ground-breaking book explores how digital twin technology can bring improvements to different kinds of product design process, including functional, lean, and green. Drawing on the work of researchers at the forefront of this technology, this book is the ideal guide for any readers interested in digital manufacturing or computer aided design.
Key Features
- Detailed case studies explore key applications of digital twin technology in design practice
- Introduces the concept of using digital twins to create the virtual commissioning of design projects
- Provides a framework to help engineers incorporate digital twins into their product design process
Readership
Engineers, managers, and consultants with an interest in smart design.Postgraduates and researchers with an interest in advanced engineering design and manufacture, prognostic product health and lifecycle management
Table of Contents
- Digital Twin Driven Product Design Framework
2. Digital Twin Enhanced Functional Design
3. Digital Twin Driven Conceptual Design
4. Digital Twin Driven Lean Design
5. Digital Twin Driven Green Design
6. Digital Twin and TRIZ Enhanced Innovative Design
7. Digital Twin Driven Design Evaluation
8. Digital Twin Driven Factory Design
9. Multi-domain Modelling for Digital Twin Prototype
10. Digital Twin Driven Virtual Commissioning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189184