Digital Terrain Analysis in Soil Science and Geology

Igor Florinsky is a Principal Research Scientist at the Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics, Russian Academy of Sciences. He has previously held positions as a Visiting Fellow at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and a Research Scientist at the University of Manitoba in Canada. He is an author, co-author, or editor of over 125 publications including 2 books, 2 edited volumes, 50 papers in peer-reviewed journals, and 13 peer-reviewed book chapters. He is an Editorial Board Member for the journals Chinese Geographical Science, Space and Time, and the International Journal of Ecology and Development. His research interests include digital terrain modeling and geomorphometry, interrelationships between topography, soils, and tectonics, and the influence of the geological environment on humans, society and civilization.