Digital Terrain Analysis in Soil Science and Geology
1st Edition
Description
Digital Terrain Analysis in Soil Science and Geology provides soil scientists and geologists with an integrated view of the principles and methods of digital terrain analysis. Its attention to first principles and focus on error analysis makes it a useful resource for scientists to uncover the method applications particular to their needs. Digital Terrain Analysis in Soil Science and Geology covers a wide range of applications in the context of multi-scale problems of soil science and geology.
Key Features
- Presents a mathematical approach from a single author who is actively researching in the field and has published a number of fundamental papers
- Outlines principles and methods and then follows with examples in a simple setup that builds on content
- Provides an integrated view of the principles and methods of digital terrain analysis
Readership
Soil Scientists and Geologists (particularly geomorphometrists and geomorphologists) working with digital terrain modeling and digital elevation modeling.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations and Acronyms
Chapter 1. Digital Terrain Modeling
Chapter 2. Morphometric Variables
2.1. Topographic Surface
2.2. Local Morphometric Variables
2.3. Nonlocal Morphometric Variables
2.4. Structural Lines
2.5. Solar Morphometric Variables
2.6. Combined Morphometric Variables
2.7. Landform Classifications
Chapter 3. Digital Elevation Models
3.1. DEM Generation
3.2. DEM Grid Types
3.3. DEM Resolution
3.4. DEM Interpolation
Chapter 4. Calculation Methods
4.1. The Evans–Young Method
4.2. Calculation of Local Morphometric Variables on a Plane Square Grid
4.3. Calculation of Local Morphometric Variables on a Spheroidal Equal Angular Grid
4.4. Calculation of Nonlocal Morphometric Variables
4.5. Calculation of Structural Lines
Chapter 5. Errors and Accuracy
5.1. Sources of DEM Errors
5.2. Estimation of DEM Accuracy
5.3. Calculation Accuracy of Local Morphometric Variables
5.4. Ignoring of the Sampling Theorem
5.5. The Gibbs Phenomenon
5.6. Grid Displacement
5.7. Linear Artifacts
Chapter 6. Filtering
6.1. Tasks of DTM filtering
6.2. Methods of DTM filtering
6.3. Two-Dimensional Singular Spectrum Analysis
Chapter 7. Mapping and Visualization
7.1. Peculiarities of Morphometric Mapping
7.2. Combined Visualization of Morphometric Variables
7.3. Cross Sections
7.4. Three-Dimensional Topographic Modeling
7.5. Combining Hill-Shading Maps with Soil and Geological Data
Chapter 8. Influence of Topography on Soil Properties
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Local Morphometric Variables and Soil
8.3. Nonlocal Morphometric Variables and Soil
8.4. Discussion
Chapter 9. Adequate Resolution of Models
9.1. Motivation
9.2. Theory
9.3. Field Study
Chapter 10. Predictive Soil Mapping
10.1. The Dokuchaev hypothesis as a Central Idea of Soil Predictions
10.2. Early Models
10.3. Current Predictive Methods
10.4. Topographic Multivariable Approach
Chapter 11. Analyzing Relationships in the “Topography–Soil” System
11.1. Motivation
11.2. Study Sites
11.3. Materials and Methods
11.4. Results and Discussion
Chapter 12. Folds and Folding
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Fold Geometry and Fold Classification
12.3. Predicting the Degree of Fold Deformation and Fracturing
12.4. Folding Models and the Theorema Egregium
Chapter 13. Lineaments and Faults
13.1. Motivation
13.2. Theory
13.3. Method Validation
13.4. Two Case Studies
Chapter 14. Accumulation Zones and Fault Intersections
14.1. Motivation
14.2. Study Area
14.3. Materials and Methods
14.4. Results and Discussion
Chapter 15. Global Topography and Tectonic Structures
15.1. Motivation
15.2. Materials and Data Processing
15.3. Results and Discussion
Chapter 16. Synthesis
Appendix A. The Mathematical Basis of Local Morphometric Variables
Appendix B. LandLord—A Brief Description of the Software
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 23rd September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123850379
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123850362
About the Author
Igor Florinsky
Igor Florinsky is a Principal Research Scientist at the Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics, Russian Academy of Sciences. He has previously held positions as a Visiting Fellow at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and a Research Scientist at the University of Manitoba in Canada. He is an author, co-author, or editor of over 125 publications including 2 books, 2 edited volumes, 50 papers in peer-reviewed journals, and 13 peer-reviewed book chapters. He is an Editorial Board Member for the journals Chinese Geographical Science, Space and Time, and the International Journal of Ecology and Development. His research interests include digital terrain modeling and geomorphometry, interrelationships between topography, soils, and tectonics, and the influence of the geological environment on humans, society and civilization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Research Scientist, Institute of Mathematical Problems of Biology, The Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Pushchino, Russia