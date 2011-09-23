Digital Terrain Analysis in Soil Science and Geology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123850362, 9780123850379

Digital Terrain Analysis in Soil Science and Geology

1st Edition

Authors: Igor Florinsky
eBook ISBN: 9780123850379
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123850362
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd September 2011
Page Count: 432
Description

Digital Terrain Analysis in Soil Science and Geology provides soil scientists and geologists with an integrated view of the principles and methods of digital terrain analysis. Its attention to first principles and focus on error analysis makes it a useful resource for scientists to uncover the method applications particular to their needs. Digital Terrain Analysis in Soil Science and Geology covers a wide range of applications in the context of multi-scale problems of soil science and geology.

Key Features

  • Presents a mathematical approach from a single author who is actively researching in the field and has published a number of fundamental papers
  • Outlines principles and methods and then follows with examples in a simple setup that builds on content
  • Provides an integrated view of the principles and methods of digital terrain analysis

Readership

Soil Scientists and Geologists (particularly geomorphometrists and geomorphologists) working with digital terrain modeling and digital elevation modeling.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 1. Digital Terrain Modeling

Chapter 2. Morphometric Variables

2.1. Topographic Surface

2.2. Local Morphometric Variables

2.3. Nonlocal Morphometric Variables

2.4. Structural Lines

2.5. Solar Morphometric Variables

2.6. Combined Morphometric Variables

2.7. Landform Classifications

Chapter 3. Digital Elevation Models

3.1. DEM Generation

3.2. DEM Grid Types

3.3. DEM Resolution

3.4. DEM Interpolation

Chapter 4. Calculation Methods

4.1. The Evans–Young Method

4.2. Calculation of Local Morphometric Variables on a Plane Square Grid

4.3. Calculation of Local Morphometric Variables on a Spheroidal Equal Angular Grid

4.4. Calculation of Nonlocal Morphometric Variables

4.5. Calculation of Structural Lines

Chapter 5. Errors and Accuracy

5.1. Sources of DEM Errors

5.2. Estimation of DEM Accuracy

5.3. Calculation Accuracy of Local Morphometric Variables

5.4. Ignoring of the Sampling Theorem

5.5. The Gibbs Phenomenon

5.6. Grid Displacement

5.7. Linear Artifacts

Chapter 6. Filtering

6.1. Tasks of DTM filtering

6.2. Methods of DTM filtering

6.3. Two-Dimensional Singular Spectrum Analysis

Chapter 7. Mapping and Visualization

7.1. Peculiarities of Morphometric Mapping

7.2. Combined Visualization of Morphometric Variables

7.3. Cross Sections

7.4. Three-Dimensional Topographic Modeling

7.5. Combining Hill-Shading Maps with Soil and Geological Data

Chapter 8. Influence of Topography on Soil Properties

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Local Morphometric Variables and Soil

8.3. Nonlocal Morphometric Variables and Soil

8.4. Discussion

Chapter 9. Adequate Resolution of Models

9.1. Motivation

9.2. Theory

9.3. Field Study

Chapter 10. Predictive Soil Mapping

10.1. The Dokuchaev hypothesis as a Central Idea of Soil Predictions

10.2. Early Models

10.3. Current Predictive Methods

10.4. Topographic Multivariable Approach

Chapter 11. Analyzing Relationships in the “Topography–Soil” System

11.1. Motivation

11.2. Study Sites

11.3. Materials and Methods

11.4. Results and Discussion

Chapter 12. Folds and Folding

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Fold Geometry and Fold Classification

12.3. Predicting the Degree of Fold Deformation and Fracturing

12.4. Folding Models and the Theorema Egregium

Chapter 13. Lineaments and Faults

13.1. Motivation

13.2. Theory

13.3. Method Validation

13.4. Two Case Studies

Chapter 14. Accumulation Zones and Fault Intersections

14.1. Motivation

14.2. Study Area

14.3. Materials and Methods

14.4. Results and Discussion

Chapter 15. Global Topography and Tectonic Structures

15.1. Motivation

15.2. Materials and Data Processing

15.3. Results and Discussion

Chapter 16. Synthesis

Appendix A. The Mathematical Basis of Local Morphometric Variables

Appendix B. LandLord—A Brief Description of the Software

References

Index

About the Author

Igor Florinsky

Igor Florinsky is a Principal Research Scientist at the Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics, Russian Academy of Sciences. He has previously held positions as a Visiting Fellow at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and a Research Scientist at the University of Manitoba in Canada. He is an author, co-author, or editor of over 125 publications including 2 books, 2 edited volumes, 50 papers in peer-reviewed journals, and 13 peer-reviewed book chapters. He is an Editorial Board Member for the journals Chinese Geographical Science, Space and Time, and the International Journal of Ecology and Development. His research interests include digital terrain modeling and geomorphometry, interrelationships between topography, soils, and tectonics, and the influence of the geological environment on humans, society and civilization.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Research Scientist, Institute of Mathematical Problems of Biology, The Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Pushchino, Russia

Ratings and Reviews

