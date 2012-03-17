Digital Technologies in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738342, 9781455742677

Digital Technologies in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-1

1st Edition

Authors: Gary Orentlicher
eBook ISBN: 9781455742677
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738342
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2012
Page Count: 320
Description

Cutting edge information for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons on computed tomography and guided surgery! Topics include comparison of CT and cone beam technologies, stereolithographic modeling and surgical guide concepts, virtual technologies in dentoalveolar evaluation and surgery, computer guided planning and placement of dental implants, utilization in the treatment of facial trauma, digital technologies in pathology and reconstruction, 3D technologies in craniofacial and orthognathic surgery, evaluation and fabrication of custom cosmetic facial implants, and extraoral craniofacial applications.

About the Authors

Gary Orentlicher Author

New York Oral, Maxillofacial, and Implant Surgery, Scarsdale, NY

