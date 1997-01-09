Digital storage oscilloscopes have long since completely supplanted analog storage oscilloscopes and have reached a degree of sophistication and performance which enable them to rival the most advanced real time oscilloscopes. In this comprehensive handbook, which provides a practical vade mecum for the engineer, Ian Hickman describes how they work and how to use them to best advantage.

A wide range of models is available. This book includes a guide to all makes and models and will be best kept beside the instrument for instant reference. It will also be a most helpful guide to the subject for students and trainees. Ian Hickman is an experienced designer and author of best-selling titles including 'Oscilloscopes: How to Use Them, How They Work', Newnes Practical Radio Frequency Handbook', 'Analog Electronics' and 'Analog Circuits Cookbook'.