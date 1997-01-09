Digital Storage Oscilloscopes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750628563, 9780080504513

Digital Storage Oscilloscopes

1st Edition

Authors: Ian Hickman
eBook ISBN: 9780080504513
Paperback ISBN: 9780750628563
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 9th January 1997
Page Count: 160
Description

Digital storage oscilloscopes have long since completely supplanted analog storage oscilloscopes and have reached a degree of sophistication and performance which enable them to rival the most advanced real time oscilloscopes. In this comprehensive handbook, which provides a practical vade mecum for the engineer, Ian Hickman describes how they work and how to use them to best advantage.

A wide range of models is available. This book includes a guide to all makes and models and will be best kept beside the instrument for instant reference. It will also be a most helpful guide to the subject for students and trainees. Ian Hickman is an experienced designer and author of best-selling titles including 'Oscilloscopes: How to Use Them, How They Work', Newnes Practical Radio Frequency Handbook', 'Analog Electronics' and 'Analog Circuits Cookbook'.

Readership

Anyone using oscilloscopes including engineers, enthusiasts and students

Table of Contents

Introduction, Digital storage oscilloscope fundamentals; Digital storage oscilloscope modes of operation; Input circuitry; Digitising; Triggering; Signal processing; Displays and display technology; Digital sampling oscilloscopes; Accessories for use with digital storage oscilloscopes; Using digital storage oscilloscopes; Glossary; Appendix: Manufacturers of digital storage oscilloscopes and their agents; Index

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080504513
Paperback ISBN:
9780750628563

About the Author

Ian Hickman

Affiliations and Expertise

Electronics author and freelance journalist

Reviews

Review of 'Oscilloscopes: How to Use Them, How They Work' `This handy book is bound to be in great demand.' Radio and Electronics World

Ratings and Reviews

