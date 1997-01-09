Digital Storage Oscilloscopes
1st Edition
Description
Digital storage oscilloscopes have long since completely supplanted analog storage oscilloscopes and have reached a degree of sophistication and performance which enable them to rival the most advanced real time oscilloscopes. In this comprehensive handbook, which provides a practical vade mecum for the engineer, Ian Hickman describes how they work and how to use them to best advantage.
A wide range of models is available. This book includes a guide to all makes and models and will be best kept beside the instrument for instant reference. It will also be a most helpful guide to the subject for students and trainees. Ian Hickman is an experienced designer and author of best-selling titles including 'Oscilloscopes: How to Use Them, How They Work', Newnes Practical Radio Frequency Handbook', 'Analog Electronics' and 'Analog Circuits Cookbook'.
Readership
Anyone using oscilloscopes including engineers, enthusiasts and students
Table of Contents
Introduction, Digital storage oscilloscope fundamentals; Digital storage oscilloscope modes of operation; Input circuitry; Digitising; Triggering; Signal processing; Displays and display technology; Digital sampling oscilloscopes; Accessories for use with digital storage oscilloscopes; Using digital storage oscilloscopes; Glossary; Appendix: Manufacturers of digital storage oscilloscopes and their agents; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1997
- Published:
- 9th January 1997
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504513
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750628563
About the Author
Ian Hickman
Affiliations and Expertise
Electronics author and freelance journalist
Reviews
Review of 'Oscilloscopes: How to Use Them, How They Work' `This handy book is bound to be in great demand.' Radio and Electronics World