Chapter 1 Introduction 1.1 Objectives in this Chapter 1.2 Growth in digital content drives storage growth 1.3 Economics of consumer devices 1.4 Rules for design of digital storage in consumer electronics 1.5 Classification of devices using storage in the home 1.6 Consumer electronics storage hierarchies 1.7 Multiple storage and hybrid storage devices 1.8 Chapter Summary Chapter 2 Fundamentals of hard disk drives 2.1 Objectives in this Chapter 2.2 Basic layout of a hard disk drive 2.3 Hard disk magnetic recording basics 2.4 How data is organized on a hard disk drive 2.5 Hard disk drive performance and reliability 2.6 Hard disk drive design for mobile and static CE applications 2.7 The cost of manufacturing a hard disk drive 2.8 Disk drive external interfaces 2.9 Hard disk drive technology development 2.10 Chapter Summary Chapter 3 Fundamentals of optical storage 3.1 Objectives in this chapter 3.2 Optical disc technologies 3.3 Basic operation of an optical disc drive 3.4 How data is organized on a optical disc 3.5 Optical disc form factors 3.6 Optical product reliability 3.7 Holographic recording 3.8 Optical disc storage development 3.9 Chapter summary Chapter 4 Fundamentals of flash memory and other solid state memory technologies 4.1 Objectives in this chapter 4.2 Development and history of flash memory 4.3 Erasing, Writing and Reading flash memory 4.4 Difficulties that cause “Wear” in flash memory 4.5 Common flash memory storage technologies: NOR and NAND 4.6 Bit errors in NAND flash 4.7 Managing wear in NAND and NOR 4.8 Bad Block Management 4.9 Embedded vs. removable NAND flash 4.10 Flash memory file systems 4.11 Single level cell and multi-level cell flash memory 4.12 Another approach to MLC 4.13 Trade-offs with multi-level flash memory 4.14 Types of flash memory used in CE devices 4.15 Flash memory environmental sensitivity 4.16 Using memory reliability specifications to estimate product life-time 4.17 Flash memory cell lifetimes and wear-leveling algorithms 4.18 Predicting NAND bit errors based upon worst-case usage 4.19 Flash memory format specifications and characteristics 4.20 Flash memory and other solid state storage technology development 4.21 Expected change in cost per GB of flash memory formats 4.22 Other solid state storage technologies 4.23 Chapter summary Chapter 5 Storage in home consumer electronic devices 5.1 Objectives in this chapter 5.2 Personal video recorders, digital video recorders 5.3 Home Media Center and Home Network Storage 5.4 Chapter summary Chapter 6 Storage in mobile consumer electronic devices 6.1 Objectives in this chapter 6.2 Automobile consumer electronics storage 6.3 Mobile Media Players 6.4. Cameras and Camcorders 6.5 Mobile phones 6.6 Other consumer devices 6.7 Chapter summary Chapter 7 Integration of storage in consumer devices 7.1 Objectives in this chapter 7.2 Storage costs in consumer product design 7.3 Development of common consumer functions 7.4 Intelligence of digital storage in consumer electronics 7.5 Matching storage to different applications 7.6 The convergence of electronics—when the storage becomes the device or was it the other way around? 7.7 Roadmaps for CE application integration in storage devices 7.8 Chapter summary Chapter 8 Development of home network storage and home storage virtualization 8.1 Objectives in this chapter 8.2 What drives home networking trends? 8.3 Networking options in the home 8.4 Push vs. pull market for home networks 8.5 Home networks for media sharing 8.6 Home networks for home reference data backup 8.7 Projections for home network storage 8.8 Design of network storage devices 8-9 Advanced home storage virtualization 8.10 Home network storage and content sharing within the home 8.11 Privacy, content protection and sharing in home network storage 8.12 Chapter summary Chapter 9 The future of home digital storage 9.1 Objectives in this chapter 9.2 Digital storage requirements for home data sharing and social networking 9.3. Integrated multiple purpose devices vs. dedicated devices 9.4. Physical content distribution vs. downloads and streaming 9.5. Personal memory assistants 9.6. Digital storage in everything 9.7. Home storage utility—when all storage devices are coordinated 9.8. Digital storage in future consumer electronics 9.9. Projections for storage demands in new applications 9.10. Digital storage as our cultural heritage 9.11 Chapter summary Chapter 10 Standards for consumer electronics storage and appendices 10.1 Digital storage standards 10.2 Consumer product standards 10.3 Home networking standards 10.4 Needed standards for future consumer electronic development Appendix A - Specification comparison of some 1.8-inch hard disk drives and a flash solid state drive. Appendix B – Home networking technology trade groups: Appendix C--Companies making various storage products used in consumer applications