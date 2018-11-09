Digital Signal Processing
3rd Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Description
Digital Signal Processing: Fundamentals and Applications, Third Edition, not only introduces students to the fundamental principles of DSP, it also provides a working knowledge that they take with them into their engineering careers. Many instructive, worked examples are used to illustrate the material, and the use of mathematics is minimized for an easier grasp of concepts. As such, this title is also useful as a reference for non-engineering students and practicing engineers. The book goes beyond DSP theory, showing the implementation of algorithms in hardware and software.
Additional topics covered include adaptive filtering with noise reduction and echo cancellations, speech compression, signal sampling, digital filter realizations, filter design, multimedia applications, over-sampling, etc. More advanced topics are also covered, such as adaptive filters, speech compression such as PCM, µ-law, ADPCM, and multi-rate DSP, over-sampling ADC subband coding, and wavelet transform.
Key Features
- Covers DSP principles with an emphasis on communications and control applications
- Includes chapter objectives, worked examples, and end-of-chapter exercises that aid the reader in grasping key concepts and solving related problems
- Provides an accompanying website with MATLAB programs for simulation and C programs for real-time DSP
- Presents new problems of varying types and difficulties
Readership
Students taking an introductory DSP course at the junior, senior level in undergraduate electrical engineering programs, as well as electrical engineers and technicians who design and build hardware and software for DSP systems
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Digital Signal Processing
2. Signal Sampling and Quantization
3. Digital Signals and Systems
4. Discrete Fourier Transform and Signal Spectra
5. The Z-Transform
6. Digital Signal Processing Systems, Basic Filtering Types, and Digital Filter Realizations
7. Finite Impulse Response Filter Design
8. Infinite Impulse Response Filter Design
9. Adaptive Filters and Applications
10. Waveform Quantization and Compression
11. Multirate Digital Signal Processing, Oversampling Analog-To-Digital Conversion, and Undersampling of Bandpass Signals
12. Subband and Wavelet-Based Coding
13. Image Processing Basics
14. Hardware and Software for Digital Signal Processors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 920
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 9th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128150726
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150719
About the Author
Lizhe Tan
Lizhe Tan is a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Purdue University Northwest. He received his Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, in 1992. Dr. Tan has extensively taught signals and systems, digital signal processing, analog and digital control systems, and communication systems for many years. He has published a number of refereed technical articles in journals, conference papers and book chapters in the areas of digital signal processing. He has authored and co-authored 4 textbooks, and holds a US patent. Dr. Tan is a senior member of the IEEE and has served as an associate editor for several engineering journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Electrical Engineering, Purdue University Northwest, IN, USA
Jean Jiang
Jean Jiang is an associate professor in the Department of Engineering Technology at Purdue University Northwest. She received her Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, in 1992. Dr. Jiang has taught digital signal processing, control systems and communication systems for many years. She has published a number of refereed technical articles in journals, conference papers and book chapters in the area of digital signal processing, and co-authored 4 textbooks. Dr. Jiang is a senior member of the IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Technology, Purdue University Northwest, IN, USA