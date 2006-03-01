Digital Signal Processing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781904275268, 9780857099457

Digital Signal Processing

2nd Edition

Mathematical and Computational Methods, Software Development and Applications

Authors: Jonathan M Blackledge
eBook ISBN: 9780857099457
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275268
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2006
Page Count: 840
Table of Contents

Part 1 Signal analysis: Complex analysis; The delta function; The Fourier series; The Fourier transform; Other integral transforms. Part 2 Computational linear algebra: Matrices and matrix algebra; Direct methods of solution; Iterative methods of solution; Eigen values and Eigen vectors. Part 3 Programming and software engineering: Principles of software engineering; Modular programming in C. Part 4 DSP: Methods, algorithms and building a library: Digital filters and the FFT; Frequency domain filtering with noise; Statistics, entropy and extrapolation; Digital filtering in the time domain; Random fractal signals; Solutions; Graphics utility.

Description

This book forms the first part of a complete MSc course in an area that is fundamental to the continuing revolution in information technology and communication systems. Massively exhaustive, authoritative, comprehensive and reinforced with software, this is an introduction to modern methods in the developing field of Digital Signal Processing (DSP). The focus is on the design of algorithms and the processing of digital signals in areas of communications and control, providing the reader with a comprehensive introduction to the underlying principles and mathematical models.

Key Features

  • Provides an introduction to modern methods in the developing field of Digital Signal Processing (DSP)
  • Focuses on the design of algorithms and the processing of digital signals in areas of communications and control
  • Provides a comprehensive introduction to the underlying principles and mathematical models of Digital Signal Processing

Readership

Graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099457
Paperback ISBN:
9781904275268

About the Authors

Jonathan M Blackledge Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Loughborough University, UK

