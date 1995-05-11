Digital Signal Processing Systems: Implementation Techniques, Volume 68
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. VLSI Signal Processing. Recurrent Neural Networks for Adaptive Filitering. Multiscale Signal Processing: From QMF to Wavelets. The Design of Frequency Sampling Filters. Low-Complexity Filter-Banks for Adaptive and Other Applications. A Discrete Time Nonrecursive Linear Phase Transport Processor Design Technique. Blind Deconvolution: Channel Identification and Equalization. Time-Varying System Identification and Channel Equalization Using Wavelets and Higher-Order Statistics. Index.
Description
This volume on implementation techniques in digital signal processing systems clearly reveals the significance and power of the techniques that are available, and with further development, the essential role they will play as applied to a wide variety of areas. The authors are all to highly commended for their splendid contributors to this volume, which will provide a significant and unique international reference source for students, research workers, practicing engineers, and others for years to come.
Readership
AUDIENCE: Electrical Engineers in digital signal processing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 11th May 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529844
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120127689
About the Serial Editors
Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.