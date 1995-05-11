Digital Signal Processing Systems: Implementation Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127689, 9780080529844

Digital Signal Processing Systems: Implementation Techniques, Volume 68

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Serial Editors: Cornelius Leondes
eBook ISBN: 9780080529844
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120127689
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th May 1995
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. VLSI Signal Processing. Recurrent Neural Networks for Adaptive Filitering. Multiscale Signal Processing: From QMF to Wavelets. The Design of Frequency Sampling Filters. Low-Complexity Filter-Banks for Adaptive and Other Applications. A Discrete Time Nonrecursive Linear Phase Transport Processor Design Technique. Blind Deconvolution: Channel Identification and Equalization. Time-Varying System Identification and Channel Equalization Using Wavelets and Higher-Order Statistics. Index.

Description

This volume on implementation techniques in digital signal processing systems clearly reveals the significance and power of the techniques that are available, and with further development, the essential role they will play as applied to a wide variety of areas. The authors are all to highly commended for their splendid contributors to this volume, which will provide a significant and unique international reference source for students, research workers, practicing engineers, and others for years to come.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Electrical Engineers in digital signal processing.

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080529844
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120127689

About the Serial Editors

Cornelius Leondes Serial Editor

Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.

