Digital Signal Processing and Applications - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750663441, 9780080472522

Digital Signal Processing and Applications

2nd Edition

Authors: Dag Stranneby
eBook ISBN: 9780080472522
Paperback ISBN: 9780750663441
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 10th September 2004
Page Count: 368
Description

A uniquely practical DSP text, this book gives a thorough understanding of the principles and applications of DSP with a minimum of mathematics, and provides the reader with an introduction to DSP applications in telecoms, control engineering and measurement and data analysis systems.

The new edition contains:

• Expanded coverage of the basic concepts to aid understanding
• New sections on filter sysnthesis, control theory and contemporary topics of speech and image recognition
• Full solutions to all questions and exercises in the book

Assuming the reader already has some prior knowledge of signal theory, this textbook will be highly suitable for undergraduate and postgraduate students in electrical and electronic engineering taking introductory and advanced courses in DSP, as well as courses in communications and control systems engineering. It will also prove an invaluable introduction to DSP and its applications for the professional engineer.

Key Features

  • Expanded coverage of the basic concepts to aid understanding, along with a wide range of DSP applications
  • New textbook features included throughout, including learning objectives, summary sections, exercises and worked examples to increase accessibility of the text
  • Full solutions to all questions and exercises included in the book

Readership

Second and third year engineering undergraduates and postgraduate students in higher education.

Table of Contents

Preface Introduction The analog-digital interface Adaptive digital systems Non-linear applications Spectral analysis and modulation Introduction to Kalman filters Data compression Error-correcting codes Digital signal processors Appendices Index

About the Author

Dag Stranneby

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Orebro, Sweden

