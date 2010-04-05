Digital Signal Processing 101 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856179218, 9781856179225

Digital Signal Processing 101

1st Edition

Everything You Need to Know to Get Started

Authors: Michael Parker
eBook ISBN: 9781856179225
Paperback ISBN: 9781856179218
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 5th April 2010
Page Count: 264
Description

Digital Signal Processing 101: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started provides a basic tutorial on digital signal processing (DSP). Beginning with discussions of numerical representation and complex numbers and exponentials, it goes on to explain difficult concepts such as sampling, aliasing, imaginary numbers, and frequency response. It does so using easy-to-understand examples and a minimum of mathematics. In addition, there is an overview of the DSP functions and implementation used in several DSP-intensive fields or applications, from error correction to CDMA mobile communication to airborne radar systems. This book is intended for those who have absolutely no previous experience with DSP, but are comfortable with high-school-level math skills. It is also for those who work in or provide components for industries that are made possible by DSP. Sample industries include wireless mobile phone and infrastructure equipment, broadcast and cable video, DSL modems, satellite communications, medical imaging, audio, radar, sonar, surveillance, and electrical motor control.

Key Features

  • Dismayed when presented with a mass of equations as an explanation of DSP? This is the book for you!
  • Clear examples and a non-mathematical approach gets you up to speed with DSP
  • Includes an overview of the DSP functions and implementation used in typical DSP-intensive applications, including error correction, CDMA mobile communication, and radar systems

Readership

Electrical engineers, software engineers, hardware engineers, system engineers and students with no DSP experience

Table of Contents


Introduction

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1: Numerical Representation

1.1 Integer Fixed-Point Representation

1.2 Fractional Fixed-Point Representation

1.3 Floating-Point Representation

Chapter 2: Complex Numbers and Exponentials

2.1 Complex Addition and Subtraction

2.2 Complex Multiplication

2.3 Complex Conjugate

2.4 The Complex Exponential

2.5 Measuring Angles in Radians

Chapter 3: Sampling, Aliasing, and Quantization

3.1 Nyquist Sampling Rule

3.2 Quantization

Chapter 4: Frequency Response

4.1 Frequency Response and the Complex Exponential

4.2 Normalizing Frequency Response

4.3 Sweeping across the Frequency Response

4.4 Example Frequency Responses

4.5 Linear Phase Response

4.6 Normalized Frequency Response Plots

Chapter 5: Finite Impulse Response (FIR) Filters

5.1 FIR Filter Construction

5.2 Computing Frequency Response

5.3 Computing Filter Coefficients

5.4 Effect of Number of Taps on Filter Response

Chapter 6: Windowing

6.1 Truncation of Coefficients

6.2 Tapering of Coefficients

6.3 Example Coefficient Windows

Chapter 7: Decimation and Interpolation

7.1 Decimation

7.2 Interpolation

7.3 Resampling by Non-Integer Value

Chapter 8: Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) Filters

8.1 IIR and FIR Filter Characteristic Comparison

8.2 Bilinear Transform

8.3 Frequency Prewarping

Chapter 9: Complex Modulation and Demodulation

9.1 Modulation Constellations

9.2 Modulated Signal Bandwidth

9.3 Pulse-Shaping Filter

9.4 Raised Cosine Filter

Chapter 10: Discrete and Fast Fourier Transforms (DFT, FFT)

10.1 DFT and IDFT Equations

10.2 Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)

10.3 Filtering Using the FFT and IFFT

10.4 Bit Growth in FFTs

10.5 Bit-Reversal Addressing

Chapter 11: Digital Upconversion and Downconversion

11.1 Digital Upconversion

11.2 Digital Downconversion

11.3 IF Subsampling

Chapter 12: Error Correction Coding

12.1 Linear Block Encoding

12.2 Linear Block Decoding

12.3 Minimum Coding Distance

12.4 Convolutional Encoding

12.5 Viterbi Decoding

12.6 Soft Decision Decoding

12.7 Cyclic Redundancy Check

12.8 Shannon Capacity and Limit Theorems

Chapter 13: Analog and TDMA Wireless Communications

13.1 Early Digital Innovations

13.2 Frequency Modulation

13.3 Digital Signal Processor

13.4 Digital Voice Phone Systems

13.5 TDMA Modulation and Demodulation

Chapter 14: CDMA Wireless Communications

14.1 Spread Spectrum Technology

14.2 Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum

14.3 Walsh Codes

14.4 Concept of CDMA

14.5 Walsh Code Demodulation

14.6 Network Synchronization

14.7 RAKE Receiver

14.8 Pilot PN Codes

14.9 CDMA Transmit Architecture

14.10 Variable Rate Vocoder

14.11 Soft Handoff

14.12 Uplink Modulation

14.13 Power Control

14.14 Higher Data Rates

14.15 Spectral Efficiency Considerations

14.16 Other CDMA Technologies

Chapter 15: OFDMA Wireless Communications

15.1 WiMax and LTE

15.2 OFDMA Advantages

15.3 Orthogonality of Periodic Signals

15.4 Frequency Spectrum of Orthogonal Subcarrier

15.5 OFDM Modulation

15.6 Intersymbol Interference and the Cyclic Prefix

15.7 MIMO Equalization

15.8 OFDMA System Considerations

15.9 OFDMA Spectral Efficiency

15.10 OFDMA Doppler Frequency Shift

15.11 Peak to Average Ratio

15.12 Crest Factor Reduction

15.13 Digital Predistortion

15.14 Remote Radio Head

Chapter 16: Radar Basics

16.1 Radar Frequency Bands

16.2 Radar Antennas

16.3 Radar Range Equation

16.4 Stealth Aircraft

16.5 Pulsed Radar Operation

16.6 Pulse Compression

16.7 Pulse Repetition Frequency

16.8 Detection Processing

Chapter 17: Pulse Doppler Radar

17.1 Doppler Effect

17.2 Pulsed Frequency Spectrum

17.3 Doppler Ambiguities

17.4 Radar Clutter

17.5 PRF Trade-offs

17.6 Target Tracking

Chapter 18: Synthetic Array Radar

18.1 SAR Resolution

18.2 Pulse Compression

18.3 Azimuth Resolution

18.4 SAR Processing

18.5 SAR Doppler Processing

18.6 SAR Impairments

Chapter 19: Introduction to Video Processing

19.1 Color Spaces

19.2 Interlacing

19.3 Deinterlacing

19.4 Image Resolution and Bandwidth

19.5 Chroma Scaling

19.6 Image Scaling and Cropping

19.7 Alpha Blending and Compositing

19.8 Video Compression

19.9 Video Interfaces

Chapter 20: Implementation Using Digital Signal Processors

20.1 DSP Processor Architectural Enhancements

20.2 Scalability

20.3 Floating Point

20.4 Design Methodology

20.5 Managing Resources

20.6 Ecosystem

Chapter 21: Implementation Using FPGAs

21.1 FPGA Design Methodology

21.2 DSP Processor or FPGA Choice

21.3 Design Methodology Considerations

21.4 Dedicated DSP Circuit Blocks in FPGAs

21.5 Floating Point in FPGAs

21.6 Ecosystem

21.7 Future Trends

Appendix A: Q Format Shift with Fractional Multiplication

Appendix B: Evaluation of FIR Design Error Minimization

Appendix C: Laplace Transform

Appendix D: Z-Transform

Appendix E: Binary Field Arithmetic

Index


Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781856179225
Paperback ISBN:
9781856179218

About the Author

Michael Parker

Michael Parker is responsible for Intel’s FPGA division digital signal processing (DSP) product planning. This includes Variable Precision FPGA silicon architecture for DSP applications, DSP tool development, floating point tools, IP and video IP. He joined Altera (now Intel) in January 2007, and has over 20 years of previous DSP engineering design experience with companies such as Alvarion, Soma Networks, Avalcom, TCSI, Stanford Telecom and several startup companies. He holds an MSEE from Santa Clara University, and BSEE from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior DSP Technical Marketing Manager, Altera Corporation, San Jose, CA, USA

Reviews

"Signal processing involves a lot more than any author can cover in 275 pages, so realize you will need some additional tutorial information available in online or printed references. Overall, though, this book provides a good starting point for people who need a quick introduction to DSP." --Design News

Ratings and Reviews

