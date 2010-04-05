Digital Signal Processing 101
1st Edition
Everything You Need to Know to Get Started
Description
Digital Signal Processing 101: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started provides a basic tutorial on digital signal processing (DSP). Beginning with discussions of numerical representation and complex numbers and exponentials, it goes on to explain difficult concepts such as sampling, aliasing, imaginary numbers, and frequency response. It does so using easy-to-understand examples and a minimum of mathematics. In addition, there is an overview of the DSP functions and implementation used in several DSP-intensive fields or applications, from error correction to CDMA mobile communication to airborne radar systems. This book is intended for those who have absolutely no previous experience with DSP, but are comfortable with high-school-level math skills. It is also for those who work in or provide components for industries that are made possible by DSP. Sample industries include wireless mobile phone and infrastructure equipment, broadcast and cable video, DSL modems, satellite communications, medical imaging, audio, radar, sonar, surveillance, and electrical motor control.
Key Features
- Dismayed when presented with a mass of equations as an explanation of DSP? This is the book for you!
- Clear examples and a non-mathematical approach gets you up to speed with DSP
- Includes an overview of the DSP functions and implementation used in typical DSP-intensive applications, including error correction, CDMA mobile communication, and radar systems
Readership
Electrical engineers, software engineers, hardware engineers, system engineers and students with no DSP experience
Table of Contents
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1: Numerical Representation
1.1 Integer Fixed-Point Representation
1.2 Fractional Fixed-Point Representation
1.3 Floating-Point Representation
Chapter 2: Complex Numbers and Exponentials
2.1 Complex Addition and Subtraction
2.2 Complex Multiplication
2.3 Complex Conjugate
2.4 The Complex Exponential
2.5 Measuring Angles in Radians
Chapter 3: Sampling, Aliasing, and Quantization
3.1 Nyquist Sampling Rule
3.2 Quantization
Chapter 4: Frequency Response
4.1 Frequency Response and the Complex Exponential
4.2 Normalizing Frequency Response
4.3 Sweeping across the Frequency Response
4.4 Example Frequency Responses
4.5 Linear Phase Response
4.6 Normalized Frequency Response Plots
Chapter 5: Finite Impulse Response (FIR) Filters
5.1 FIR Filter Construction
5.2 Computing Frequency Response
5.3 Computing Filter Coefficients
5.4 Effect of Number of Taps on Filter Response
Chapter 6: Windowing
6.1 Truncation of Coefficients
6.2 Tapering of Coefficients
6.3 Example Coefficient Windows
Chapter 7: Decimation and Interpolation
7.1 Decimation
7.2 Interpolation
7.3 Resampling by Non-Integer Value
Chapter 8: Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) Filters
8.1 IIR and FIR Filter Characteristic Comparison
8.2 Bilinear Transform
8.3 Frequency Prewarping
Chapter 9: Complex Modulation and Demodulation
9.1 Modulation Constellations
9.2 Modulated Signal Bandwidth
9.3 Pulse-Shaping Filter
9.4 Raised Cosine Filter
Chapter 10: Discrete and Fast Fourier Transforms (DFT, FFT)
10.1 DFT and IDFT Equations
10.2 Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)
10.3 Filtering Using the FFT and IFFT
10.4 Bit Growth in FFTs
10.5 Bit-Reversal Addressing
Chapter 11: Digital Upconversion and Downconversion
11.1 Digital Upconversion
11.2 Digital Downconversion
11.3 IF Subsampling
Chapter 12: Error Correction Coding
12.1 Linear Block Encoding
12.2 Linear Block Decoding
12.3 Minimum Coding Distance
12.4 Convolutional Encoding
12.5 Viterbi Decoding
12.6 Soft Decision Decoding
12.7 Cyclic Redundancy Check
12.8 Shannon Capacity and Limit Theorems
Chapter 13: Analog and TDMA Wireless Communications
13.1 Early Digital Innovations
13.2 Frequency Modulation
13.3 Digital Signal Processor
13.4 Digital Voice Phone Systems
13.5 TDMA Modulation and Demodulation
Chapter 14: CDMA Wireless Communications
14.1 Spread Spectrum Technology
14.2 Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum
14.3 Walsh Codes
14.4 Concept of CDMA
14.5 Walsh Code Demodulation
14.6 Network Synchronization
14.7 RAKE Receiver
14.8 Pilot PN Codes
14.9 CDMA Transmit Architecture
14.10 Variable Rate Vocoder
14.11 Soft Handoff
14.12 Uplink Modulation
14.13 Power Control
14.14 Higher Data Rates
14.15 Spectral Efficiency Considerations
14.16 Other CDMA Technologies
Chapter 15: OFDMA Wireless Communications
15.1 WiMax and LTE
15.2 OFDMA Advantages
15.3 Orthogonality of Periodic Signals
15.4 Frequency Spectrum of Orthogonal Subcarrier
15.5 OFDM Modulation
15.6 Intersymbol Interference and the Cyclic Prefix
15.7 MIMO Equalization
15.8 OFDMA System Considerations
15.9 OFDMA Spectral Efficiency
15.10 OFDMA Doppler Frequency Shift
15.11 Peak to Average Ratio
15.12 Crest Factor Reduction
15.13 Digital Predistortion
15.14 Remote Radio Head
Chapter 16: Radar Basics
16.1 Radar Frequency Bands
16.2 Radar Antennas
16.3 Radar Range Equation
16.4 Stealth Aircraft
16.5 Pulsed Radar Operation
16.6 Pulse Compression
16.7 Pulse Repetition Frequency
16.8 Detection Processing
Chapter 17: Pulse Doppler Radar
17.1 Doppler Effect
17.2 Pulsed Frequency Spectrum
17.3 Doppler Ambiguities
17.4 Radar Clutter
17.5 PRF Trade-offs
17.6 Target Tracking
Chapter 18: Synthetic Array Radar
18.1 SAR Resolution
18.2 Pulse Compression
18.3 Azimuth Resolution
18.4 SAR Processing
18.5 SAR Doppler Processing
18.6 SAR Impairments
Chapter 19: Introduction to Video Processing
19.1 Color Spaces
19.2 Interlacing
19.3 Deinterlacing
19.4 Image Resolution and Bandwidth
19.5 Chroma Scaling
19.6 Image Scaling and Cropping
19.7 Alpha Blending and Compositing
19.8 Video Compression
19.9 Video Interfaces
Chapter 20: Implementation Using Digital Signal Processors
20.1 DSP Processor Architectural Enhancements
20.2 Scalability
20.3 Floating Point
20.4 Design Methodology
20.5 Managing Resources
20.6 Ecosystem
Chapter 21: Implementation Using FPGAs
21.1 FPGA Design Methodology
21.2 DSP Processor or FPGA Choice
21.3 Design Methodology Considerations
21.4 Dedicated DSP Circuit Blocks in FPGAs
21.5 Floating Point in FPGAs
21.6 Ecosystem
21.7 Future Trends
Appendix A: Q Format Shift with Fractional Multiplication
Appendix B: Evaluation of FIR Design Error Minimization
Appendix C: Laplace Transform
Appendix D: Z-Transform
Appendix E: Binary Field Arithmetic
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2010
- Published:
- 5th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856179225
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856179218
About the Author
Michael Parker
Michael Parker is responsible for Intel’s FPGA division digital signal processing (DSP) product planning. This includes Variable Precision FPGA silicon architecture for DSP applications, DSP tool development, floating point tools, IP and video IP. He joined Altera (now Intel) in January 2007, and has over 20 years of previous DSP engineering design experience with companies such as Alvarion, Soma Networks, Avalcom, TCSI, Stanford Telecom and several startup companies. He holds an MSEE from Santa Clara University, and BSEE from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior DSP Technical Marketing Manager, Altera Corporation, San Jose, CA, USA
Reviews
"Signal processing involves a lot more than any author can cover in 275 pages, so realize you will need some additional tutorial information available in online or printed references. Overall, though, this book provides a good starting point for people who need a quick introduction to DSP." --Design News