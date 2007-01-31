Digital Rights Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341246, 9781780631011

Digital Rights Management

1st Edition

The Problem of Expanding Ownership Rights

Authors: Christopher May
eBook ISBN: 9781780631011
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341857
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341246
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2007
Page Count: 180
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
42.50
36.13
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
70.00
59.50
52.95
45.01
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction: Setting the scene; Intellectual property and social norms; Digital rights management: Two trajectories; Digital rights management: Two cases for consideration; Digital rights management, the (over)protection of rights and the expansion of open alternatives.

Description

Digital Rights Management examines the social context of new digital rights management (DRM) technologies in a lively and accessible style. It sets out the scope of DRMs in non-technical terms and then explores the shifts that DRM has produced within the regime of protection of intellectual property rights (IPRs). Focusing on the social norms around the protection of IPRs, it examines the music industry and software development sector to ask whether the protections established by DRM are legitimate and socially beneficial. Using these key examples to establish a more general argument, the books central conclusion is that rather than merely re-establishing threatened rights, the development of DRM has extended the rights of intellectual property owners, and that such an extension violates previous carefully balanced political compromises as regards the maintenance of the public domain.

Key Features

  • Places DRM in its political context
  • Sets out the social impact of a new and important technology
  • Accessible and clearly written for a non-technical audience

Readership

Information professionals, librarians, copyright lawyers, and technology scholars concerned with society issues around the protection and maintenance of the public domain

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631011
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843341857
Paperback ISBN:
9781843341246

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Christopher May Author

Dr Christopher May is Reader in International Political Economy at the University of the West of England. His books include A Global Political Economy of Intellectual Property Rights. The New Enclosures and The Information Society. A Sceptical View. He has published widely on IPRs.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of the West of England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.