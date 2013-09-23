Digital radiography and PACS.

Carter, Christi E. and Beth L. Veale.

Elsevier Mosby, c2008

978-0-323-04444-8 RC78 $54.95 (pa)

This text for entry-level radiography students covers the latest digital imaging systems, including computed radiography (CR), digital radiography (DR), and picture archival and communication systems (PACS). It offers concise, step-by-step image acquisition guidelines for CR, DR, and PACS workstations, as well as detailed exposure guidelines and quality control practices for obtaining the best possible radiographs. Effective techniques for digitizing film, printing images, and preparing image files are described. Learning features include chapter objectives, key terms, summaries, and review questions. A glossary and an abbreviation table are also included. The art program features b&w radiographic images and photos of equipment. Although the book is intended for entry-level radiography students, it will benefit anyone who needs to understand why digital imaging works. Carter directs the Radiologic Sciences Program at Brookhaven College. Veale teaches radiologic sciences at Midwestern State University.